Chelsea vs Juventus Preview

Chelsea will host Juventus at Stamford Bridge this Tuesday in a crunch Champions League group stage game.

The Blues dispatched Leicester 3-0 over the weekend in the Premier League to take their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

In those nine games, they scored 24 times despite playing without their main strikers for most of those games. They also conceded just three goals and kept six clean sheets.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have taken nine points from their opening four UCL group games having won three games with 1 loss to group leaders Juventus in the reverse fixture.

They would love to finish top of the group to avoid being seeded against the top teams in the next round. However, only a win on Tuesday against Juventus can guarantee them that.

The Italian side are topping the group after making a perfect start to their UCL campaign.

They come into this tie on the back of a 2-0 win over Lazio in the Italian Serie A. That win was their third consecutive win and would have given them a lot of confidence after a tough run in October that saw them go winless in three games (D1, L2).

Max Allegri’s side have a good history against Chelsea having never lost in four H2H meetings (D2, W2), with the last two matches ending in wins ‘to nil’.

Another win for the Old Ladies would create history as they would become the first team to record three consecutive UCL victories against Chelsea and also the first to win four consecutive UCL/European away matches against English opponents.