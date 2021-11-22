Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Oil Rich Manchester City will welcome their wealthy cousins Paris Saint-Germain to The Etihad this Wednesday for the fifth group game of their UCL season.

The hosts come into this tie fresh from a routine 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League. Despite resting key players, Pep Guardiola outclassed Everton with goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva which was enough to hand them their third consecutive win this month.

The ‘Cityzens’ have won three of their opening four group games (L1) and are sitting on top of the table, one point above PSG.

With a place at the top of the group at stake in this tie, Pep and his charges will be desperate to take all three points.

Meanwhile, PSG came from behind to beat Nantes 3-1 in their last league outing. A star showing from Lionel Messi and Mbappe made it seven games without a defeat for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Argentine returns to England where he made a name for himself with Tottenham and he will be desperate to remind everyone of his quality.

His side will also be chasing a win in this game to guarantee them a place in the next round as a loss here and a win for Club Brugge can set up a tense and interesting final group game.