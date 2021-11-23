Bayer Leverkusen vs Celtic Preview

After their Scottish cup exertions in the weekend, Celtic will travel to the BayArena this Thursday to face Bayer Leverkusen in the fifth round of their 2021/22 Europa League group stage game.

The German side come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 over Bochum in the Bundesliga. That result extended their unbeaten run to three games and ensured that they kept their second consecutive home clean sheet.

The hosts have found their UEFA Europa League group easy, having won three of their opening four games (D1). Another win against Celtic, a side they thumped 4-0 in the reverse fixture, would confirm first place if Real Betis drop points in their match.

However, they are undefeated in every UEL group stage home game they’ve played (W11, D3) and will fancy their chances of extending the record further against Celtic.

Meanwhile, Celtic are still fighting for their Europa League destiny and are currently sitting in third place in the group.

The Scottish side have six points after two wins and two losses in the group so far.

They still have a chance of progressing to the next round, but must pick up a win here to keep their chances alive.

They come into this tie with eight wins from their last nine games (D1) and they will also be confident of taking home all three points in this game.