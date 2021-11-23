AdAd

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 26th November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Granada to the Estadio San Mamés this Friday for the first game of La Liga Round 15 matches.

The home team were held to a goalless draw with Levante in the last round, extending their winless run in La Liga to four games (D3, L1).

They head into this round sitting eighth on the league standings and four points behind the European spots.

Despite that poor recent form, Marcelino’s side have the best defencive record in the league so far, having conceded just eight league goals.

However it is in attack that they have been woeful as they have scored just eleven times – only two teams have scored less than them (10).

They will hope to address that poor form and win this game against a Granada side who are currently struggling to win games.

The visitors are sitting in 17th place, level on points with 18th placed Elche having won just two league games all season.

They were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid over the weekend, making it two consecutive losses for them heading into this tie.

With the season entering its most busy period, Robert Monero will be desperate for his side to pick up a result here and keep themselves as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

Although on paper they look like the inferior side, Granada’s head-to-head record against Bilbao will offer them some hope as they have won three of their last five meetings with Bilbao.

