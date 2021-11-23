Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Preview
Gamingtips Staff
November 23, 2021
Featured Articles
2021-11-23
Athletic Bilbao vs Granada
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – San Mamés
Date: 26th November 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Athletic Bilbao will welcome Granada to the Estadio San Mamés this Friday for the first game of La Liga Round 15 matches.
The home team were held to a goalless draw with Levante in the last round, extending their winless run in La Liga to four games (D3, L1).
They head into this round sitting eighth on the league standings and four points behind the European spots.
Despite that poor recent form, Marcelino’s side have the best defencive record in the league so far, having conceded just eight league goals.
However it is in attack that they have been woeful as they have scored just eleven times – only two teams have scored less than them (10).
They will hope to address that poor form and win this game against a Granada side who are currently struggling to win games.
The visitors are sitting in 17th place, level on points with 18th placed Elche having won just two league games all season.
They were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid over the weekend, making it two consecutive losses for them heading into this tie.
With the season entering its most busy period, Robert Monero will be desperate for his side to pick up a result here and keep themselves as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
Although on paper they look like the inferior side, Granada’s head-to-head record against Bilbao will offer them some hope as they have won three of their last five meetings with Bilbao.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 26, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Granada
|November 27, 2021
|Alaves
|14:00
|Celta Vigo
|Valencia
|16:15
|Rayo Vallecano
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Barcelona
|November 28, 2021
|Real Betis
|14:00
|Levante
|Espanyol
|16:15
|Real Sociedad
|Cadiz
|18:30
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Sevilla
|November 29, 2021
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Elche
|December 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 3, 2021
|Granada
|21:00
|Alaves
|December 4, 2021
|Sevilla
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|December 5, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|14:00
|Espanyol
|Elche
|16:15
|Cadiz
|Levante
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Valencia
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|13
|9
|3
|1
|32
|14
|+18
|30
|2
|Real Sociedad
|14
|8
|5
|1
|19
|10
|+9
|29
|3
|Sevilla
|13
|8
|4
|1
|23
|9
|+14
|28
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|13
|7
|5
|1
|22
|13
|+9
|26
|5
|Real Betis
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|17
|+5
|24
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|14
|7
|2
|5
|22
|15
|+7
|23
|7
|Barcelona
|13
|5
|5
|3
|20
|15
|+5
|20
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|13
|4
|7
|2
|11
|8
|+3
|19
|9
|Osasuna
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|19
|10
|Valencia
|14
|4
|6
|4
|21
|20
|+1
|18
|11
|Espanyol
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|14
|+0
|17
|12
|Villarreal
|13
|3
|7
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|16
|13
|Mallorca
|14
|3
|6
|5
|14
|22
|-8
|15
|14
|Alaves
|13
|4
|2
|7
|10
|17
|-7
|14
|15
|Celta Vigo
|14
|3
|4
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|13
|16
|Cadiz
|14
|2
|6
|6
|12
|23
|-11
|12
|17
|Granada
|13
|2
|5
|6
|12
|20
|-8
|11
|18
|Elche
|14
|2
|5
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|11
|19
|Getafe
|14
|2
|3
|9
|10
|19
|-9
|9
|20
|Levante
|14
|0
|7
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|7
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 22, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|3 - 1
|Mallorca
|November 21, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|Elche
|0 - 3
|Real Betis
|Granada
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|4 - 0
|Cadiz
|November 20, 2021
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|Sevilla
|2 - 2
|Alaves
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Villarreal
|November 19, 2021
|Levante
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|November 7, 2021
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|0 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|Mallorca
|2 - 2
|Elche
|Valencia
|3 - 3
|Atlético de Madrid
|Villarreal
|1 - 0
|Getafe
|November 6, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 1
|Rayo Vallecano
|Alaves
|2 - 1
|Levante
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 3
|Barcelona
|Espanyol
|2 - 0
|Granada
|November 5, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Cadiz
Check Also
After their Scottish cup exertions in the weekend, Celtic will travel to the BayArena this ...