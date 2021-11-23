Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – San Mamés Date: 26th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao will welcome Granada to the Estadio San Mamés this Friday for the first game of La Liga Round 15 matches.

The home team were held to a goalless draw with Levante in the last round, extending their winless run in La Liga to four games (D3, L1).

They head into this round sitting eighth on the league standings and four points behind the European spots.

Despite that poor recent form, Marcelino’s side have the best defencive record in the league so far, having conceded just eight league goals.

However it is in attack that they have been woeful as they have scored just eleven times – only two teams have scored less than them (10).

They will hope to address that poor form and win this game against a Granada side who are currently struggling to win games.

The visitors are sitting in 17th place, level on points with 18th placed Elche having won just two league games all season.

They were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid over the weekend, making it two consecutive losses for them heading into this tie.

With the season entering its most busy period, Robert Monero will be desperate for his side to pick up a result here and keep themselves as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

Although on paper they look like the inferior side, Granada’s head-to-head record against Bilbao will offer them some hope as they have won three of their last five meetings with Bilbao.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Granada Alaves 14:00 Celta Vigo Valencia 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 21:00 Barcelona Real Betis 14:00 Levante Espanyol 16:15 Real Sociedad Cadiz 18:30 Atlético de Madrid Real Madrid 21:00 Sevilla Osasuna 21:00 Elche Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 21:00 Alaves Sevilla 14:00 Villarreal Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Cadiz Levante 18:30 Osasuna Celta Vigo 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 32 14 +18 30 2 Real Sociedad 14 8 5 1 19 10 +9 29 3 Sevilla 13 8 4 1 23 9 +14 28 4 Atlético de Madrid 13 7 5 1 22 13 +9 26 5 Real Betis 14 7 3 4 22 17 +5 24 6 Rayo Vallecano 14 7 2 5 22 15 +7 23 7 Barcelona 13 5 5 3 20 15 +5 20 8 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 7 2 11 8 +3 19 9 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 -4 19 10 Valencia 14 4 6 4 21 20 +1 18 11 Espanyol 14 4 5 5 14 14 +0 17 12 Villarreal 13 3 7 3 15 13 +2 16 13 Mallorca 14 3 6 5 14 22 -8 15 14 Alaves 13 4 2 7 10 17 -7 14 15 Celta Vigo 14 3 4 7 14 18 -4 13 16 Cadiz 14 2 6 6 12 23 -11 12 17 Granada 13 2 5 6 12 20 -8 11 18 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 -9 11 19 Getafe 14 2 3 9 10 19 -9 9 20 Levante 14 0 7 7 12 25 -13 7

Spanish Primera Results