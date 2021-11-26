Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview

Villarreal vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 27th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica this Saturday to play Villareal in the 15th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, the Yellow Submarines will look to pick up their first win in three tries after going two games without a win. The hosts were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in their most recent outing while their last La Liga outing saw them draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo last weekend.

Unai Emery’s side are currently occupying 12th place after 13 games in the La Liga table, ten points away from Champions League places.

With one win from their last five La Liga games, they are in danger of finishing the season outside of the top six if they continue to pick up points at this rate.

Barcelona meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League – a win that left their UCL destiny in danger of collapse. Their Champions league future will be decided in the first week of December, but for now, they will turn their attention to La Liga where they are currently fighting to get themselves back into title contention.

New boss Xavi Hernadez started his Barca reign with two unbeaten results and will be desperate to make it two wins in two La Liga games after his 1-0 win over Espanyol last weekend.

His side have now kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September. However, away from home, Barca are one of the worst teams in the top division this season as they are winless on their road trips and have taken just three points from a possible 15 (D3, L2).

Barcelona have a good record against Unai Emery and Villareal and will fancy their chances of getting a good result in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Osasuna 21:00 Elche Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 21:00 Alaves Sevilla 14:00 Villarreal Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Cadiz Levante 18:30 Osasuna Celta Vigo 21:00 Valencia Getafe 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Mallorca 21:00 Celta Vigo Espanyol 14:00 Levante Alaves 16:15 Getafe Valencia 18:30 Elche Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 34 15 +19 33 2 Atlético de Madrid 14 8 5 1 26 14 +12 29 3 Real Sociedad 15 8 5 2 19 11 +8 29 4 Sevilla 14 8 4 2 24 11 +13 28 5 Real Betis 15 8 3 4 25 18 +7 27 6 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 +7 24 7 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 +7 23 8 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 8 2 13 10 +3 20 9 Espanyol 15 5 5 5 15 14 +1 20 10 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 +1 19 11 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 -4 19 12 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 +0 16 13 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 -3 16 14 Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 -8 16 15 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 -8 14 16 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 -8 12 17 Cadiz 15 2 6 7 13 27 -14 12 18 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 -9 11 19 Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 -9 10 20 Levante 15 0 7 8 13 28 -15 7

