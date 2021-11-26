Villarreal vs Barcelona Preview
November 26, 2021
Villarreal vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica
Date: 27th November 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Barcelona will travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica this Saturday to play Villareal in the 15th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, the Yellow Submarines will look to pick up their first win in three tries after going two games without a win. The hosts were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in their most recent outing while their last La Liga outing saw them draw 1-1 with Celta Vigo last weekend.
Unai Emery’s side are currently occupying 12th place after 13 games in the La Liga table, ten points away from Champions League places.
With one win from their last five La Liga games, they are in danger of finishing the season outside of the top six if they continue to pick up points at this rate.
Barcelona meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League – a win that left their UCL destiny in danger of collapse. Their Champions league future will be decided in the first week of December, but for now, they will turn their attention to La Liga where they are currently fighting to get themselves back into title contention.
New boss Xavi Hernadez started his Barca reign with two unbeaten results and will be desperate to make it two wins in two La Liga games after his 1-0 win over Espanyol last weekend.
His side have now kept two consecutive clean sheets for the first time since September. However, away from home, Barca are one of the worst teams in the top division this season as they are winless on their road trips and have taken just three points from a possible 15 (D3, L2).
Barcelona have a good record against Unai Emery and Villareal and will fancy their chances of getting a good result in this game.
