Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 28th November 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge this Sunday in the biggest game of the Premier League weekend.

The Blues come into this game on the back of a 4-0 demolition of Juventus in the Champions League. That win made it 10 games unbeaten for the London side who are dominating games in recent times.

They have nine wins from ten games (D1) and are entering this fixture on top of the PL table, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Under Thomas Tuchel, who celebrated his 50th Chelsea game in midweek, the hosts have proven to be too difficult to break down. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten games. In the league, they have kept eight clean sheets this season and have conceded only three goals at home in the PL.

They are also scoring goals for fun despite often not playing with a recognised striker, netting 28 times in their last 10 PL games and scoring at least three times in six of their last ten games.

Their form in recent games will give them enormous confidence going into this game against struggling Manchester United.

The Red Devils bounced back from a run of one win in seven games to win 2-0 against Villareal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

That result guaranteed them a place in the next round of the Champions League and gave interim coach Michael Carrick a good start to his managerial career.

Being 12 points behind Chelsea in the league, the former Man United midfielder will be desperate to win this game and cut the gap between themselves and the top.

Meanwhile, the visitors have a wonderful record against Chelsea as they have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).

The Red Devils have also won three of their past four games at Chelsea, after just three victories in their previous 25 trips to Stamford Bridge.

Although all of these results came during the time of the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Carrick will be desperate to maintain that record when he travels to London.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 20:30 Norwich City Leeds United 21:15 Crystal Palace West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley Southampton 20:30 Leicester City Watford 20:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City Everton 21:15 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford Manchester United 21:15 Arsenal West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Liverpool Watford 18:30 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 Brentford Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 17:30 Leicester City

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 13 9 3 1 31 5 +26 30 2 Manchester City 13 9 2 2 27 7 +20 29 3 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 39 11 +28 28 4 West Ham United 13 7 2 4 24 16 +8 23 5 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 15 17 -2 23 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 12 12 +0 20 7 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 11 17 -6 19 8 Manchester United 13 5 3 5 21 22 -1 18 9 Brighton & Hov… 13 4 6 3 12 14 -2 18 10 Leicester City 13 5 3 5 20 23 -3 18 11 Crystal Palace 13 3 7 3 19 19 +0 16 12 Brentford 13 4 4 5 17 17 +0 16 13 Aston Villa 13 5 1 7 18 21 -3 16 14 Everton 13 4 3 6 16 20 -4 15 15 Southampton 13 3 5 5 11 18 -7 14 16 Watford 13 4 1 8 18 24 -6 13 17 Leeds United 13 2 6 5 12 20 -8 12 18 Burnley 12 1 6 5 14 20 -6 9 19 Norwich City 13 2 3 8 7 27 -20 9 20 Newcastle United 13 0 6 7 15 29 -14 6

Latest Premier League Results