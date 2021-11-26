Osasuna vs Elche Preview

Osasuna vs Elche Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – El Sadar Date: 29th November 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Osasuna and Elche will do battle this Monday in the 15th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

After winning five of their opening nine games (D2, L2) – their best start in 15 years – the hosts have won none of their last five games and are coming into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses.

In those three games, they failed to score a goal, conceding five times. Their most recent loss to Atletico Madrid extended their goalless run to four games – the sixth time they have failed to score in the league this season.

They are expected to do better in this tie against lowly Elche who are currently rooted in the relegation zone.

The visitors are sitting in 18th place after 14 games and are coming into this tie winless in six league games (D2, L4) – their longest drought since April 2021.

Elche will start consecutive La Liga rounds in the relegation zone for the first time this season. On their day, they have the quality to win this game but have failed to beat Osasuna in any competition since 2015/16.

A win here looks unlikely, but a 2-2 draw with Mallorca in their last away game will give them some level of confidence that they can at least pick up a draw in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Osasuna 21:00 Elche Real Madrid 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 21:00 Alaves Sevilla 14:00 Villarreal Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Cadiz Levante 18:30 Osasuna Celta Vigo 21:00 Valencia Getafe 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Mallorca 21:00 Celta Vigo Espanyol 14:00 Levante Alaves 16:15 Getafe Valencia 18:30 Elche Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 34 15 +19 33 2 Atlético de Madrid 14 8 5 1 26 14 +12 29 3 Real Sociedad 15 8 5 2 19 11 +8 29 4 Sevilla 14 8 4 2 24 11 +13 28 5 Real Betis 15 8 3 4 25 18 +7 27 6 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 +7 24 7 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 +7 23 8 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 8 2 13 10 +3 20 9 Espanyol 15 5 5 5 15 14 +1 20 10 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 +1 19 11 Osasuna 14 5 4 5 14 18 -4 19 12 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 +0 16 13 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 -3 16 14 Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 -8 16 15 Alaves 14 4 2 8 11 19 -8 14 16 Granada 14 2 6 6 14 22 -8 12 17 Cadiz 15 2 6 7 13 27 -14 12 18 Elche 14 2 5 7 11 20 -9 11 19 Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 -9 10 20 Levante 15 0 7 8 13 28 -15 7

Spanish Primera Results