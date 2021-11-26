Osasuna vs Elche Preview
Gamingtips Staff
November 26, 2021
Featured Articles
2021-11-26
Osasuna vs Elche
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – El Sadar
Date: 29th November 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Osasuna and Elche will do battle this Monday in the 15th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
After winning five of their opening nine games (D2, L2) – their best start in 15 years – the hosts have won none of their last five games and are coming into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses.
In those three games, they failed to score a goal, conceding five times. Their most recent loss to Atletico Madrid extended their goalless run to four games – the sixth time they have failed to score in the league this season.
They are expected to do better in this tie against lowly Elche who are currently rooted in the relegation zone.
The visitors are sitting in 18th place after 14 games and are coming into this tie winless in six league games (D2, L4) – their longest drought since April 2021.
Elche will start consecutive La Liga rounds in the relegation zone for the first time this season. On their day, they have the quality to win this game but have failed to beat Osasuna in any competition since 2015/16.
A win here looks unlikely, but a 2-2 draw with Mallorca in their last away game will give them some level of confidence that they can at least pick up a draw in this game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 29, 2021
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Elche
|December 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 3, 2021
|Granada
|21:00
|Alaves
|December 4, 2021
|Sevilla
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|December 5, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|14:00
|Espanyol
|Elche
|16:15
|Cadiz
|Levante
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 6, 2021
|Getafe
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 10, 2021
|Mallorca
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|December 11, 2021
|Espanyol
|14:00
|Levante
|Alaves
|16:15
|Getafe
|Valencia
|18:30
|Elche
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Sevilla
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|14
|10
|3
|1
|34
|15
|+19
|33
|2
|Atlético de Madrid
|14
|8
|5
|1
|26
|14
|+12
|29
|3
|Real Sociedad
|15
|8
|5
|2
|19
|11
|+8
|29
|4
|Sevilla
|14
|8
|4
|2
|24
|11
|+13
|28
|5
|Real Betis
|15
|8
|3
|4
|25
|18
|+7
|27
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|16
|+7
|24
|7
|Barcelona
|14
|6
|5
|3
|23
|16
|+7
|23
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|14
|4
|8
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|20
|9
|Espanyol
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|14
|+1
|20
|10
|Valencia
|15
|4
|7
|4
|22
|21
|+1
|19
|11
|Osasuna
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|19
|12
|Villarreal
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|16
|+0
|16
|13
|Celta Vigo
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|16
|14
|Mallorca
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|22
|-8
|16
|15
|Alaves
|14
|4
|2
|8
|11
|19
|-8
|14
|16
|Granada
|14
|2
|6
|6
|14
|22
|-8
|12
|17
|Cadiz
|15
|2
|6
|7
|13
|27
|-14
|12
|18
|Elche
|14
|2
|5
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|11
|19
|Getafe
|15
|2
|4
|9
|10
|19
|-9
|10
|20
|Levante
|15
|0
|7
|8
|13
|28
|-15
|7
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|November 28, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 1
|Sevilla
|Cadiz
|1 - 4
|Atlético de Madrid
|Espanyol
|1 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 1
|Levante
|November 27, 2021
|Villarreal
|1 - 3
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|0 - 0
|Getafe
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Rayo Vallecano
|Alaves
|1 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|November 26, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 2
|Granada
|November 22, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|3 - 1
|Mallorca
|November 21, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|Elche
|0 - 3
|Real Betis
|Granada
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|4 - 0
|Cadiz
|November 20, 2021
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|Sevilla
|2 - 2
|Alaves
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Villarreal
|November 19, 2021
|Levante
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
Check Also
Chelsea will welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge this Sunday in the biggest game of ...