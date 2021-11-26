AdAd

Osasuna vs Elche Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 26, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Osasuna vs Elche

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – El Sadar

Date: 29th November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Osasuna and Elche will do battle this Monday in the 15th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

After winning five of their opening nine games (D2, L2) – their best start in 15 years – the hosts have won none of their last five games and are coming into this tie on the back of three consecutive losses.

In those three games, they failed to score a goal, conceding five times. Their most recent loss to Atletico Madrid extended their goalless run to four games – the sixth time they have failed to score in the league this season.

They are expected to do better in this tie against lowly Elche who are currently rooted in the relegation zone.

The visitors are sitting in 18th place after 14 games and are coming into this tie winless in six league games (D2, L4) – their longest drought since April 2021.

Elche will start consecutive La Liga rounds in the relegation zone for the first time this season. On their day, they have the quality to win this game but have failed to beat Osasuna in any competition since 2015/16.

A win here looks unlikely, but a 2-2 draw with Mallorca in their last away game will give them some level of confidence that they can at least pick up a draw in this game.

