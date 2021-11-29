AdAd

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Elland Road

Date: 30th November 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Crystal Palace will travel to Elland Road this Tuesday to face Leeds United in what promises to be a tight affair in Yorkshire.

The hosts’ poor start to the Premier League season continued on Saturday when they played out a goalless draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

That result leaves them hovering just above the relegation zone after 13 games, three points ahead of Burnley who occupy the last relegation spot.

With each passing game, Marcelo Bielsa’s men are proving that the second-season syndrome is  not a myth and that they are genuine relegation material this season.

With some of the relegation contenders like Norwich and Burnley slightly improving, the Lilly Whites are in danger of dropping fully into the red zone unless they can quickly arrest their form.

However, just one win from their last six PL games makes their quest almost impossible, especially against a Palace side who have improved much under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles tasted their first defeat in eight games last weekend when they were defeated 2-1 by Aston Villa.

That result pushed them out of the top ten into 11th place, but three points behind Tottenham who are occupying the last European spot.

Under Vierra, the visitors are dreaming of a top-seven finish and come into this tie full of confidence following a run of one loss in eight games. Although five of those games ended in draws, highlighting the fact that the London side won’t give up easily.

Their record in front of goal is also impressive as their 3-0 loss to Liverpool in September was the last time they failed to score in a game.

They will fancy their chances of getting goals against this Leeds side who have kept just one clean sheet in their last five home games.

