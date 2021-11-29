Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 1st December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Liverpool and Everton will renew their rivalry this Wednesday at Goodison Park in the 239th edition of the keenly contested Merseyside Derby. The match will see former Liverpool Champions League-winning boss Rafa Benitez face his old side as Everton boss. Although the home team are in much different league form from their local rivals at the moment, they will be desperate to take home all three points in this game. Everton come into this game with five losses from their last seven league games. Their latest result was a 1-0 loss to Brentford over the weekend. That result extended their wait for a league goal to three consecutive matches and pushed them closer to the relegation zone than the top four places where they are gunning to be. The Toffees currently occupy 14th place and will probably drop even further down if they lose this game. With pressure gradually growing, Benitez will be desperate to pick up a win here and ensure that the fans do not completely turn against him and the team. Liverpool meanwhile have been flying high since their return from the international break. The Reds tasted their first defeat in 25 games when they were beaten 3-2 by West Ham just before the international break. However, since their return, they have won three of the three games they have played, scoring ten times and conceding zero goals in those games. Such impeccable form has Jurgen Klopp’s men going into this tie full of confidence. They will also be desperate to get a win over their bitter rivals and enjoy the Derby bragging rights this time. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
