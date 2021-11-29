Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will look to start their life under new boss Ralf Rangnick with a win when they welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford this Thursday.

The Red Devils face their second London side in a row and will be desperate to pick up points after earning one point in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

Their result with Chelsea made it two games unbeaten for temporary manager Michael Carrick but at home, the hosts have lost their last two games coming into this tie. They failed to score in those games and also conceded seven goals. In fact, they are winless in four league home games (D1, L3) and have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten competitive home games.

They will be desperate to correct that record and get a good result here to keep themselves close to the top four places.

Meanwhile, Arsenal put the disappointment of their 4-0 loss to Liverpool behind them by beating Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

The Gunners have improved gradually and have played themselves back into the reckoning for the top four.

They travel to Manchester sitting in fifth, level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United and with a five-point lead over Man United who occupy eighth place.

Mikel Arteta will hope to at least keep the distance between him and the hosts that way and will fancy his side’s chances of taking all three points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United 20:30 Norwich City Leeds United 21:15 Crystal Palace West Ham United 20:30 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:30 Burnley Southampton 20:30 Leicester City Watford 20:30 Chelsea Aston Villa 21:15 Manchester City Everton 21:15 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:30 Brentford Manchester United 21:15 Arsenal West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Liverpool Watford 18:30 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Norwich City Leeds United 15:00 Brentford Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 17:30 Leicester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 13 9 3 1 31 5 +26 30 2 Manchester City 13 9 2 2 27 7 +20 29 3 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 39 11 +28 28 4 West Ham United 13 7 2 4 24 16 +8 23 5 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 15 17 -2 23 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 12 12 +0 20 7 Tottenham Hotspur 12 6 1 5 11 17 -6 19 8 Manchester United 13 5 3 5 21 22 -1 18 9 Brighton & Hov… 13 4 6 3 12 14 -2 18 10 Leicester City 13 5 3 5 20 23 -3 18 11 Crystal Palace 13 3 7 3 19 19 +0 16 12 Brentford 13 4 4 5 17 17 +0 16 13 Aston Villa 13 5 1 7 18 21 -3 16 14 Everton 13 4 3 6 16 20 -4 15 15 Southampton 13 3 5 5 11 18 -7 14 16 Watford 13 4 1 8 18 24 -6 13 17 Leeds United 13 2 6 5 12 20 -8 12 18 Burnley 12 1 6 5 14 20 -6 9 19 Norwich City 13 2 3 8 7 27 -20 9 20 Newcastle United 13 0 6 7 15 29 -14 6

