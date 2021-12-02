AdAd

Granada vs Alaves Preview

December 2, 2021

Granada vs Alaves

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Nuevo Los Cármenes

Date: 3rd December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Granada welcome Alaves to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes this Friday to play their 16th game of the La Liga season.

The hosts come into this tie fresh from a morale-boosting 7-0 win over Laguna in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. In the league, their last outing saw them draw 2-2 against Athletic Bilbao, leaving them in 16th place, level on points with Cadiz who are occupying the last relegation spot.

The 12 points they have picked up so far is exactly nine points less than they had at this stage in each of the last two campaigns. Such form makes them relegation material.

They will be desperate to pick up a win against fellow strugglers Deportivo Alaves.

The visitors are currently sitting in 15th place, two points ahead of their hosts. They can pull further clear from the relegation zone with a win here.

However, they must dig in for 90 minutes to guarantee them any points as they have only won one of their last five games against Granada.

With eleven goals to their name so far this season Alaves have the second-worst attack in the league. They have to find a way to create goals to guarantee them a positive result in this game.

