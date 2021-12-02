Granada vs Alaves Preview
December 2, 2021
Granada vs Alaves
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Nuevo Los Cármenes
Date: 3rd December 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Granada welcome Alaves to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes this Friday to play their 16th game of the La Liga season.
The hosts come into this tie fresh from a morale-boosting 7-0 win over Laguna in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. In the league, their last outing saw them draw 2-2 against Athletic Bilbao, leaving them in 16th place, level on points with Cadiz who are occupying the last relegation spot.
The 12 points they have picked up so far is exactly nine points less than they had at this stage in each of the last two campaigns. Such form makes them relegation material.
They will be desperate to pick up a win against fellow strugglers Deportivo Alaves.
The visitors are currently sitting in 15th place, two points ahead of their hosts. They can pull further clear from the relegation zone with a win here.
However, they must dig in for 90 minutes to guarantee them any points as they have only won one of their last five games against Granada.
With eleven goals to their name so far this season Alaves have the second-worst attack in the league. They have to find a way to create goals to guarantee them a positive result in this game.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|December 4, 2021
|Sevilla
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|December 5, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|14:00
|Espanyol
|Elche
|16:15
|Cadiz
|Levante
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 6, 2021
|Getafe
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 10, 2021
|Mallorca
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|December 11, 2021
|Espanyol
|14:00
|Levante
|Alaves
|16:15
|Getafe
|Valencia
|18:30
|Elche
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Sevilla
|December 12, 2021
|Villarreal
|14:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Osasuna
|16:15
|Barcelona
|Real Betis
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|December 13, 2021
|Cadiz
|21:00
|Granada
|December 17, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Espanyol
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|15
|11
|3
|1
|35
|15
|+20
|36
|2
|Atlético de Madrid
|14
|8
|5
|1
|26
|14
|+12
|29
|3
|Real Sociedad
|15
|8
|5
|2
|19
|11
|+8
|29
|4
|Sevilla
|14
|8
|4
|2
|24
|11
|+13
|28
|5
|Real Betis
|15
|8
|3
|4
|25
|18
|+7
|27
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|16
|+7
|24
|7
|Barcelona
|14
|6
|5
|3
|23
|16
|+7
|23
|8
|Athletic Bilbao
|15
|4
|8
|3
|13
|11
|+2
|20
|9
|Espanyol
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|14
|+1
|20
|10
|Osasuna
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|19
|-4
|20
|11
|Valencia
|15
|4
|7
|4
|22
|21
|+1
|19
|12
|Villarreal
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|16
|+0
|16
|13
|Celta Vigo
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|16
|14
|Mallorca
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|22
|-8
|16
|15
|Granada
|15
|3
|6
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|16
|Alaves
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|21
|-9
|14
|17
|Elche
|15
|2
|6
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|12
|18
|Cadiz
|15
|2
|6
|7
|13
|27
|-14
|12
|19
|Getafe
|15
|2
|4
|9
|10
|19
|-9
|10
|20
|Levante
|15
|0
|7
|8
|13
|28
|-15
|7
Spanish Primera Results
|December 3, 2021
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Alaves
|December 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|1 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|November 29, 2021
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Elche
|November 28, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 1
|Sevilla
|Cadiz
|1 - 4
|Atlético de Madrid
|Espanyol
|1 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|3 - 1
|Levante
|November 27, 2021
|Villarreal
|1 - 3
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|0 - 0
|Getafe
|Valencia
|1 - 1
|Rayo Vallecano
|Alaves
|1 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|November 26, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 2
|Granada
|November 22, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|3 - 1
|Mallorca
|November 21, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 0
|Valencia
|Elche
|0 - 3
|Real Betis
|Granada
|1 - 4
|Real Madrid
|Getafe
|4 - 0
|Cadiz
