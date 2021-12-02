Granada vs Alaves Preview

Granada vs Alaves Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Nuevo Los Cármenes Date: 3rd December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Granada welcome Alaves to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes this Friday to play their 16th game of the La Liga season.

The hosts come into this tie fresh from a morale-boosting 7-0 win over Laguna in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. In the league, their last outing saw them draw 2-2 against Athletic Bilbao, leaving them in 16th place, level on points with Cadiz who are occupying the last relegation spot.

The 12 points they have picked up so far is exactly nine points less than they had at this stage in each of the last two campaigns. Such form makes them relegation material.

They will be desperate to pick up a win against fellow strugglers Deportivo Alaves.

The visitors are currently sitting in 15th place, two points ahead of their hosts. They can pull further clear from the relegation zone with a win here.

However, they must dig in for 90 minutes to guarantee them any points as they have only won one of their last five games against Granada.

With eleven goals to their name so far this season Alaves have the second-worst attack in the league. They have to find a way to create goals to guarantee them a positive result in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Sevilla 14:00 Villarreal Barcelona 16:15 Real Betis Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Mallorca Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Madrid Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Espanyol Elche 16:15 Cadiz Levante 18:30 Osasuna Celta Vigo 21:00 Valencia Getafe 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Mallorca 21:00 Celta Vigo Espanyol 14:00 Levante Alaves 16:15 Getafe Valencia 18:30 Elche Athletic Bilbao 21:00 Sevilla Villarreal 14:00 Rayo Vallecano Osasuna 16:15 Barcelona Real Betis 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Cadiz 21:00 Granada Celta Vigo 21:00 Espanyol

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 15 11 3 1 35 15 +20 36 2 Atlético de Madrid 14 8 5 1 26 14 +12 29 3 Real Sociedad 15 8 5 2 19 11 +8 29 4 Sevilla 14 8 4 2 24 11 +13 28 5 Real Betis 15 8 3 4 25 18 +7 27 6 Rayo Vallecano 15 7 3 5 23 16 +7 24 7 Barcelona 14 6 5 3 23 16 +7 23 8 Athletic Bilbao 15 4 8 3 13 11 +2 20 9 Espanyol 15 5 5 5 15 14 +1 20 10 Osasuna 15 5 5 5 15 19 -4 20 11 Valencia 15 4 7 4 22 21 +1 19 12 Villarreal 14 3 7 4 16 16 +0 16 13 Celta Vigo 15 4 4 7 16 19 -3 16 14 Mallorca 15 3 7 5 14 22 -8 16 15 Granada 15 3 6 6 16 23 -7 15 16 Alaves 15 4 2 9 12 21 -9 14 17 Elche 15 2 6 7 12 21 -9 12 18 Cadiz 15 2 6 7 13 27 -14 12 19 Getafe 15 2 4 9 10 19 -9 10 20 Levante 15 0 7 8 13 28 -15 7

