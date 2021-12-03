Watford vs Manchester City Preview

Watford vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vicarage Road Date: 4th December 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League Champions Manchester City will continue their title defence this Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the 15th Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Hornets come into this fixture fresh from a discouraging, yet exciting loss to Chelsea in midweek. Despite playing very well, the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Blues. That result extended their poor run of form which has seen them lose five of the seven games which they have played under Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri’s side have picked up just 13 points in 14 games this season and enter Matchday 15 sitting in 17th place, three points above Burnley who occupy the last relegation spot.

Having faced three of last year’s top-four teams in Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea, including Arsenal in the last seven games, Watford will now face their toughest test yet against Man City.

The Cityzens beat Aston Villa 2-1 last time out to keep themselves glued to second place, one point behind Chelsea who are top of the league.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of six consecutive wins in all competitions. In that period they scored 15 times and conceded just four times. The visitors have a good record against Watford and have averaged 4.25 goals per game across their last four visits to Vicarage Road.

However, they will not be taking this tie for granted to avoid a repeat of their loss to Crystal Palace.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Liverpool Watford 18:30 Manchester City Leeds United 15:00 Brentford Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Norwich City Aston Villa 17:30 Leicester City Everton 21:00 Arsenal Brentford 21:00 Watford Manchester City 13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 16:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 16:00 Leeds United Arsenal 16:00 Southampton Norwich City 18:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 14 10 3 1 33 6 +27 33 2 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 29 8 +21 32 3 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 43 12 +31 31 4 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 25 17 +8 24 5 Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 -3 23 6 Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 1 5 13 17 -4 22 7 Manchester United 14 6 3 5 24 24 +0 21 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 6 3 5 12 12 +0 21 9 Brighton & Hov… 14 4 7 3 13 15 -2 19 10 Leicester City 14 5 4 5 22 25 -3 19 11 Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 -1 16 12 Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 -2 16 13 Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 -4 16 14 Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 -7 15 15 Leeds United 14 3 6 5 13 20 -7 15 16 Southampton 14 3 6 5 13 20 -7 15 17 Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 -7 13 18 Burnley 13 1 7 5 14 20 -6 10 19 Norwich City 14 2 4 8 8 28 -20 10 20 Newcastle United 14 0 7 7 16 30 -14 7

