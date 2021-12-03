Watford vs Manchester City Preview

Watford vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vicarage Road Date: 4th December 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Premier League Champions Manchester City will continue their title defence this Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the 15th Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The Hornets come into this fixture fresh from a discouraging, yet exciting loss to Chelsea in midweek. Despite playing very well, the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat to the Blues. That result extended their poor run of form which has seen them lose five of the seven games which they have played under Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri’s side have picked up just 13 points in 14 games this season and enter Matchday 15 sitting in 17th place, three points above Burnley who occupy the last relegation spot. Having faced three of last year’s top-four teams in Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea, including Arsenal in the last seven games, Watford will now face their toughest test yet against Man City. The Cityzens beat Aston Villa 2-1 last time out to keep themselves glued to second place, one point behind Chelsea who are top of the league. Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie on the back of six consecutive wins in all competitions. In that period they scored 15 times and conceded just four times. The visitors have a good record against Watford and have averaged 4.25 goals per game across their last four visits to Vicarage Road. However, they will not be taking this tie for granted to avoid a repeat of their loss to Crystal Palace. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
