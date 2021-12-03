Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 5th December 2021 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

After their midweek win over Arsenal, Manchester United will begin life under Ralf Rangnick when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford for what is their 16th game of the PL season.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal 3-2 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes strike in the first half and a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo.

That win moved the Old Trafford side into 7th place, three points behind West Ham in fourth. A win here will keep them within touching distance of the top. Considering that West Ham face a tough test against Chelsea on Saturday, the hosts will be eager to pounce should they slip up.

However, new boss Rangnick will have to start building from the back if he wants to win this game as this side have now gone 12 consecutive home Premier League (PL) matches without a clean sheet.

Crystal Palace meanwhile are looking to get back to winning ways in this game after a tough few days that has seen them lose three of their last three league games.

Their last outing saw them beaten 1-0 by Leeds United, a result that extended their winless run to three games (D1, L2) and pushed them out of the top ten places into 11th.

Under Patrick Vieira, the Eagles have surely improved but they will be desperate to turn their good football into wins. They did win in their last visit to Manchester when they beat United neighbours Man City last month. They also won against Tottenham and had good games against Arsenal and Leicester, proving that they usually step up when they face the big teams.

