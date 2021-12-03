AdAd

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 3, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 6th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crisis club Everton will look to get back to exorcise the pains of their derby loss to Liverpool when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park this Monday.

The Toffees were blown away by Liverpool in a 4-1 derby loss on Wednesday. That loss was their third consecutive loss in the league and extended their winless run to eight games.

Rafa Benitez is coming under serious pressure from the fans and will be desperate to get a win from this game and buy himself some time in the Everton dugout.

However, his side have no wins at home since September (D1, L3), and have conceded an average of 2.5 goals per game during that run. They will have to tighten up defencively if they want to win this game.

However, their record against the Gunners at Goodison Park will be a source of encouragement for them as they have won twice and drawn one of their last three head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal meanwhile fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in an entertaining game on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost two of their last three league games; all away from home. They conceded seven goals in those games after keeping three clean sheets before that game.

Overall, they have also been poor on the road, having won just two times in seven away games (D1, L4). However, the form of their opponents means that they will enter this game as favourites.

