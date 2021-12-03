Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Everton vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 6th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crisis club Everton will look to get back to exorcise the pains of their derby loss to Liverpool when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park this Monday.

The Toffees were blown away by Liverpool in a 4-1 derby loss on Wednesday. That loss was their third consecutive loss in the league and extended their winless run to eight games.

Rafa Benitez is coming under serious pressure from the fans and will be desperate to get a win from this game and buy himself some time in the Everton dugout.

However, his side have no wins at home since September (D1, L3), and have conceded an average of 2.5 goals per game during that run. They will have to tighten up defencively if they want to win this game.

However, their record against the Gunners at Goodison Park will be a source of encouragement for them as they have won twice and drawn one of their last three head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal meanwhile fell to a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in an entertaining game on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost two of their last three league games; all away from home. They conceded seven goals in those games after keeping three clean sheets before that game.

Overall, they have also been poor on the road, having won just two times in seven away games (D1, L4). However, the form of their opponents means that they will enter this game as favourites.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Newcastle United 16:00 Burnley Southampton 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Liverpool Watford 18:30 Manchester City Leeds United 15:00 Brentford Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Norwich City Aston Villa 17:30 Leicester City Everton 21:00 Arsenal Brentford 21:00 Watford Manchester City 13:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 16:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 16:00 Leeds United Arsenal 16:00 Southampton Norwich City 18:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Chelsea 14 10 3 1 33 6 +27 33 2 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 29 8 +21 32 3 Liverpool 14 9 4 1 43 12 +31 31 4 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 25 17 +8 24 5 Arsenal 14 7 2 5 17 20 -3 23 6 Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 1 5 13 17 -4 22 7 Manchester United 14 6 3 5 24 24 +0 21 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 6 3 5 12 12 +0 21 9 Brighton & Hov… 14 4 7 3 13 15 -2 19 10 Leicester City 14 5 4 5 22 25 -3 19 11 Crystal Palace 14 3 7 4 19 20 -1 16 12 Brentford 14 4 4 6 17 19 -2 16 13 Aston Villa 14 5 1 8 19 23 -4 16 14 Everton 14 4 3 7 17 24 -7 15 15 Leeds United 14 3 6 5 13 20 -7 15 16 Southampton 14 3 6 5 13 20 -7 15 17 Watford 14 4 1 9 19 26 -7 13 18 Burnley 13 1 7 5 14 20 -6 10 19 Norwich City 14 2 4 8 8 28 -20 10 20 Newcastle United 14 0 7 7 16 30 -14 7

