RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the last group game of their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The hosts began their Champions League campaign this season with an entertaining 6-3 loss to Man City in the reverse fixture. Since that loss, they have picked up one win and one draw, leaving them third in the group after five games.

They come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga last weekend. That loss led to the sack of coach Jesse Marsch and saw them drop to 11th in the Bundesliga table, 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

They now turn their attention to the Champions League where they are hoping to pick up a positive result and book their place in the Europa League. Although they are level on points with Club Brugge, a superior goal difference gives them a chance of progressing to the Europa League if they win this tie, or if PSG beat Club Brugge in the other Group A fixture.

Meanwhile, Group A leaders Manchester City come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Watford in the Premier League. That win sent them top of the Premier League table and also extended their winning run to seven games in all competitions.

In the UCL, the ‘Cityzens’ are also top of their group after winning four of their opening group games. They have scored 17 goals this season – only Bayern Munich has scored more goals this season in the UCL.

They will fancy their chances of extending their winning run further in this game.