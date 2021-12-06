AC Milan vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool will travel to Milan this Tuesday to face AC Milan in the last group game of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage.

The hosts beat Salernitana 2-0 in their last outing in the domestic league, leaving them second in the Serie A table. That win was their second on the bounce and also saw them keep a second consecutive clean sheet.

However, in the UCL they have a mountain to climb after winning just one of their opening five group games (D1, L3). They are sitting third in Group B with four points, level with Atletico and one point behind FC Porto in second.

They can still progress to the next round of this tournament if they win this game and FC Porto draws with Atletico Madrid. Also, there is still a possibility that they win this game and qualify for the Europa League if FC Porto beats Atletico Madrid.

Either way, Stefano Pioli will be desperate to win this game and give his side a chance of remaining in Europe beyond December.

Liverpool meanwhile travel to Milan looking to make it six wins in six group games. The Reds defeated Wolves 1-0 in a dramatic PL match on Saturday to shoot themselves into second place in the Premier League table.

In the UCL they are absolutely bossing their group having won all their games so far, scoring 15 goals and conceding just five.

They have nothing to play for in this game except winning the extra financial bonus that comes with winning a group stage game in the Champions League. Despite that, Jurgen Klopp will want his side to win this game and give themselves a 100% record in the group stage of this tournament.