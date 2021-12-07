Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona will look to do the impossible this Wednesday when they travel to the capital of Germany to take on Bayern Munich in a make-or-break Champions League group stage game.

The German heavyweightS come into this tie fresh from an entertaining yet controversial win over Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga over the weekend.

That win solidified their grip on the top spot in the German league and was their third consecutive win in all competitions.

In the UEFA Champions League, they are also top of their Group having won all five of their opening games by an aggregate score of 19-3.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are the tournament’s top scorers so far and will be desperate to add a couple more goals against a Barcelona side who are yet to get going under new boss Xavi Hernadez.

The Catalan club are in danger of dropping to the Europa League unless they can win this game or if Benfica fails to beat Dynamo Kyiv.

Xavi’s men have won just one of their UCL group games this season and currently occupy second place in the table two points ahead of Benfica.

Overall, they have won two of the four games they have played under Xavi however they come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

They will be desperate to win this game and avoid dropping out of Europe’s biggest club cup.

Barcelona’s recent record against Bayern Munich makes it difficult to envision anything other than a loss here as they have lost their last three games against Bayern.