Napoli vs Leicester City Preview

Napoli welcome Leicester City to Naples in a crucial Europa League tie this Thursday. The game, which is the last game of the Europa League group stage sees Leicester travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona looking to maintain their grip of top spot in the group while Napoli are looking for three points to pip their visitors of top spot and progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Napoli come into this tie fresh from a 3-2 loss to Atalanta in Serie A. That result pushed them out of the top spot in the Italian topflight and also extended their winless run to two games (D1, L1).

After an impressive start to the season, the hosts have won just one of their last six games, losing three in that period (D3).

They will be desperate to win this game and get back to form.

Leicester meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League. That loss extended their winless run away from home to three games (D2, L1).

In the Europa League, they are top of the table after a 3-1 win over Legia in their last game. All they need now is a draw to book their place in the next round, while a win will guarantee them the top spot in Group C.