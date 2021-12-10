AdAd

Brentford vs Watford Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 10, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brentford vs Watford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium

Date: 10th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brentford will welcome Watford to the Brentford Community Stadium this Friday for the 16th Round of the Premier League season.

The hosts will look to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United last time.

However, with just one win from their last eight games, Thomas Frank’s side are not doing enough to guarantee themselves Premier League survival. The Bees have conceded nine goals in their last five league games and have kept just one clean sheet. They must find a way to keep their opponents at bay more often if they want to play another season of top-flight football.

Meanwhile, Watford were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in their last game to make it three consecutive wins for them.

That result pushed them down to 17th place, just three points ahead of the drop zone and in danger of relegation. Over the past five games, Claudio Ranieri’s side have the worst form having picked up just three points while conceding eleven times.

With injuries to key players, Ranieri is finding it difficult to win games. However, he will take confidence in the fact that his team have scored in four consecutive matches going into this game and will fancy their chances of doing so again this time.

