Brentford vs Watford Preview

Brentford vs Watford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium Date: 10th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Brentford will welcome Watford to the Brentford Community Stadium this Friday for the 16th Round of the Premier League season.

The hosts will look to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United last time.

However, with just one win from their last eight games, Thomas Frank’s side are not doing enough to guarantee themselves Premier League survival. The Bees have conceded nine goals in their last five league games and have kept just one clean sheet. They must find a way to keep their opponents at bay more often if they want to play another season of top-flight football.

Meanwhile, Watford were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in their last game to make it three consecutive wins for them.

That result pushed them down to 17th place, just three points ahead of the drop zone and in danger of relegation. Over the past five games, Claudio Ranieri’s side have the worst form having picked up just three points while conceding eleven times.

With injuries to key players, Ranieri is finding it difficult to win games. However, he will take confidence in the fact that his team have scored in four consecutive matches going into this game and will fancy their chances of doing so again this time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 20:30 Manchester United Norwich City 20:45 Aston Villa Manchester City 21:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 20:30 Watford Crystal Palace 20:30 Southampton Arsenal 21:00 West Ham United Leicester City 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 20:45 Everton Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 13:30 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Norwich City Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley Watford 16:00 Crystal Palace Southampton 16:00 Brentford Leeds United 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 16 12 2 2 33 9 +24 38 2 Liverpool 16 11 4 1 45 12 +33 37 3 Chelsea 16 11 3 2 38 11 +27 36 4 West Ham United 16 8 4 4 28 19 +9 28 5 Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26 24 +2 27 6 Arsenal 16 8 2 6 21 22 -1 26 7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 1 5 16 17 -1 25 8 Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27 27 +0 22 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 6 3 7 12 14 -2 21 10 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 -1 20 11 Brighton & Hov… 15 4 8 3 14 16 -2 20 12 Crystal Palace 16 4 7 5 22 22 +0 19 13 Aston Villa 16 6 1 9 21 25 -4 19 14 Everton 16 5 3 8 20 28 -8 18 15 Leeds United 16 3 7 6 17 25 -8 16 16 Southampton 16 3 7 6 14 24 -10 16 17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 16 1 7 8 17 34 -17 10 20 Norwich City 16 2 4 10 8 32 -24 10

Latest Premier League Results