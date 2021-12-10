Norwich City vs Manchester United Preview

Norwich City vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Carrow Road Date: 11th December 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Struggling Norwich City will host Manchester United this Saturday in what is expected to be an entertaining Premier League fixture.

The hosts under new manager Dean Smith have improved remarkably but are still facing the difficult task of staying up in the PL after losing nine of their opening 15 games in the league.

The Canaries lost their first game under Smith last weekend when they were beaten by 3-0 Tottenham. That loss pushed them back to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Dean Smith’s side have a real fight on their hands and will be desperate to win this game in order to maintain momentum.

However, it would be difficult to predict anything other than a tough game as the hosts have the worst defence in the league currently, having conceded 31 times already this season, more than any other side in the league.

They have also scored just eight goals in the league, which is the lowest goal ratio this season in the PL.

Manchester United meanwhile will look to continue their renaissance under Ralf Rangnick when they travel to Carrow Road this weekend.

The Red Devils followed up their battling win over Arsenal with another dramatic win over Crystal Palace last weekend. That win pushed the visitors up the table into the top six, just three points behind West Ham who sit fourth.

A drab 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek means that they are unbeaten in three games under Rangnick (W2, D1). They will look to keep that record intact when they travel to Norwich this weekend.

The Red Devils will fancy their chances of winning this game and extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 20:30 Manchester United Norwich City 20:45 Aston Villa Manchester City 21:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 20:30 Watford Crystal Palace 20:30 Southampton Arsenal 21:00 West Ham United Leicester City 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 20:45 Everton Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 13:30 Brighton & Hov… West Ham United 16:00 Norwich City Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley Watford 16:00 Crystal Palace Southampton 16:00 Brentford Leeds United 18:30 Arsenal

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 16 12 2 2 33 9 +24 38 2 Liverpool 16 11 4 1 45 12 +33 37 3 Chelsea 16 11 3 2 38 11 +27 36 4 West Ham United 16 8 4 4 28 19 +9 28 5 Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26 24 +2 27 6 Arsenal 16 8 2 6 21 22 -1 26 7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 1 5 16 17 -1 25 8 Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27 27 +0 22 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 6 3 7 12 14 -2 21 10 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 -1 20 11 Brighton & Hov… 15 4 8 3 14 16 -2 20 12 Crystal Palace 16 4 7 5 22 22 +0 19 13 Aston Villa 16 6 1 9 21 25 -4 19 14 Everton 16 5 3 8 20 28 -8 18 15 Leeds United 16 3 7 6 17 25 -8 16 16 Southampton 16 3 7 6 14 24 -10 16 17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 16 1 7 8 17 34 -17 10 20 Norwich City 16 2 4 10 8 32 -24 10

Latest Premier League Results