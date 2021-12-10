Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview
December 10, 2021
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu
Date: 12th December 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Real Madrid will welcome La Liga defending champions Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday in what is the biggest La Liga fixture of the weekend.
The hosts come into this tie fresh from a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League. That win secured a top finish in the UCL and was their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.
It was also their fourth clean sheet in their last five games and in eight of those nine games, Los Blancos scored at least two goals per game.
After 16 games, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are sitting on top of the table, eight points above the rest of the league and with an impressive goal difference after scoring 35 goals and conceding just 15 all season.
They are currently ten points ahead of the defending champions, having played a game more. They will cherish the opportunity to put further distance between them and their city rivals by picking up a win in this game.
Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Porto in the Champions League. That result secured a place in the knockout round of the UCL and ensured that unlike fellow Spanish giants Barcelona, Atletico do not drop to the Europa League.
Now they return to La Liga where they are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Mallorca in the last round.
Diego Simeone’s side have been more consistent away from home than at home this season. They have scored 2+ goals in seven of their last eight La Liga road trips and have collected the joint-third most away points in the Spanish top-flight this season ahead of this round.
They are currently sitting fourth in the table and will be desperate to pick up another win in this game to narrow the gap between them and the top of the table.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|December 13, 2021
|Cadiz
|21:00
|Granada
|December 17, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Espanyol
|December 18, 2021
|Rayo Vallecano
|14:00
|Alaves
|Real Sociedad
|16:15
|Villarreal
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Elche
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|December 19, 2021
|Granada
|14:00
|Mallorca
|Athletic Bilbao
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Getafe
|18:30
|Osasuna
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Cadiz
|December 20, 2021
|Levante
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 21, 2021
|Villarreal
|19:00
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|21:30
|Barcelona
|December 22, 2021
|Granada
|19:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:30
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2021
|Valencia
|16:15
|Espanyol
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|17
|13
|3
|1
|39
|15
|+24
|42
|2
|Sevilla
|16
|10
|4
|2
|26
|11
|+15
|34
|3
|Real Betis
|17
|10
|3
|4
|30
|18
|+12
|33
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|16
|8
|5
|3
|27
|18
|+9
|29
|5
|Real Sociedad
|17
|8
|5
|4
|19
|17
|+2
|29
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|17
|8
|3
|6
|24
|18
|+6
|27
|7
|Valencia
|17
|6
|7
|4
|26
|23
|+3
|25
|8
|Barcelona
|16
|6
|6
|4
|25
|19
|+6
|24
|9
|Espanyol
|17
|6
|5
|6
|19
|18
|+1
|23
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|7
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|22
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|17
|4
|9
|4
|13
|12
|+1
|21
|12
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|8
|5
|16
|23
|-7
|20
|13
|Villarreal
|16
|4
|7
|5
|18
|17
|+1
|19
|14
|Celta Vigo
|17
|4
|5
|8
|17
|21
|-4
|17
|15
|Granada
|15
|3
|6
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|15
|16
|Elche
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|24
|-8
|15
|17
|Alaves
|16
|4
|3
|9
|13
|22
|-9
|15
|18
|Getafe
|17
|2
|6
|9
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|19
|Cadiz
|16
|2
|6
|8
|14
|30
|-16
|12
|20
|Levante
|17
|0
|8
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|8
Spanish Primera Results
|December 12, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Betis
|4 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|December 11, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Elche
|Alaves
|1 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|4 - 3
|Levante
|December 10, 2021
|Mallorca
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|December 6, 2021
|Getafe
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|December 5, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 2
|Valencia
|Levante
|0 - 0
|Osasuna
|Elche
|3 - 1
|Cadiz
|Rayo Vallecano
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|December 4, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|0 - 2
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 2
|Mallorca
|Barcelona
|0 - 1
|Real Betis
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Villarreal
|December 3, 2021
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Alaves
|December 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|1 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
Struggling Cadiz will welcome fellow strugglers Granada to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Monday in ...