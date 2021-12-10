AdAd

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

December 10, 2021

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 12th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will welcome La Liga defending champions Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday in what is the biggest La Liga fixture of the weekend.

The hosts come into this tie fresh from a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League. That win secured a top finish in the UCL and was their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

It was also their fourth clean sheet in their last five games and in eight of those nine games, Los Blancos scored at least two goals per game.

After 16 games, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are sitting on top of the table, eight points above the rest of the league and with an impressive goal difference after scoring 35 goals and conceding just 15 all season.

They are currently ten points ahead of the defending champions, having played a game more. They will cherish the opportunity to put further distance between them and their city rivals by picking up a win in this game.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Porto in the Champions League. That result secured a place in the knockout round of the UCL and ensured that unlike fellow Spanish giants Barcelona, Atletico do not drop to the Europa League.

Now they return to La Liga where they are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Mallorca in the last round.

Diego Simeone’s side have been more consistent away from home than at home this season. They have scored 2+ goals in seven of their last eight La Liga road trips and have collected the joint-third most away points in the Spanish top-flight this season ahead of this round.

They are currently sitting fourth in the table and will be desperate to pick up another win in this game to narrow the gap between them and the top of the table.

