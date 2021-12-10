AdAd

Cadiz vs Granada Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 10, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Cadiz vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Nuevo Mirandilla

Date: 13th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Struggling Cadiz will welcome fellow strugglers Granada to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Monday in the 17th round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts status as a La Liga club is under threat after a poor start to the season that has seen them take just 12 points from the 48 available in the league (W2, D6, L8). These results have left them rooted in 18th place, two points behind Alaves who are the team just above the relegation zone.

The nature of their losses has also been discouraging as they are conceding an average of 1.876 goals per game this season. Their last outing saw them lose 3-1 to fellow relegation candidates, Elche. That game was the third time they have conceded three or more goals in their last four La Liga games.

With 22 games still to play this season, the hosts still have a chance of turning their season around but in order to do so they must tighten up at the back if they want to remain in the top flight this season.

Meanwhile, Granada come into this tie sitting in 15th place, three points ahead of their hosts.

The visitors recorded a 2-1 win over Alaves in their last outing. That win was their second win in two games following a 7:0 hammering of Laguna in the Copa del Rey last week.

They have a chance to pull further away from the relegation zone with a win in this game and will fancy their chances of doing so. However, they have a poor record against Cadiz in recent times as they are winless against the hosts in their last four meetings (D3, L1).

They will be desperate to end that winless run this time and continue their unbeaten run which currently stands at three in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid will welcome La Liga defending champions Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.