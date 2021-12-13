Manchester City vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester City vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 14th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will look to continue their title defence this Tuesday when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad in what is expected to be a pulsating game of football.

The defending champions were made to work hard for their win last time against ten-man Wolves. That win secured their place at the top of the table and was their sixth consecutive win in the league.

They will now look to pick up a more straightforward win in this game against Leeds United to guarantee that they remain top of the table ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea who are breathing down their necks.

Leeds meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 3-2 loss to Chelsea in their last game.

The ‘Lilly Whites’ went toe-to-toe with Chelsea in that game but were undone by a 94th-minute penalty by Jorginho which extended their wait for an away win in the league to three games (D1, L2).

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently sitting in 15th place, just five points ahead of Burnley in 18th. They will be desperate to win this game and keep their chances of survival high as the season nears its halfway stage.

