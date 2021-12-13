AdAd

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 13, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 15th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to make it two wins in two Premier League games when they welcome high-flying West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday.

The Gunners made light work of Southampton on Saturday winning 3-0 to end a run of two defeats and boost their chances of a top-four finish.

The hosts come into this tie sitting in sixth, two points behind their Wednesday visitors who are occupying fourth. A win here will take them above West Ham and possibly into the top four, depending on results elsewhere.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have lost three of their last five league games and will come into this fixture in worse form than their opposition. Arsenal’s home record will give them the needed confidence that they can win this game as they have won their last four home games in the league. They have also taken 19 points from home games this season, the highest points taken from home games (level with Man City).

Meanwhile, West Ham could not build on their impressive win against Chelsea last week as they were held to a 0-0 draw with Burnley on Sunday. That result was enough to see them retain their position in fourth, but they are now in danger of dropping to as far as seventh if they continue to drop points.

Although the Hammers have won just one of their last five competitive games, they have shown that they perform better when up against the league’s big boys, having won against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

They will fancy their chances of recording another famous win against their London rivals and keep themselves within the top four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Latest Premier League Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

 

Check Also

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge this Thursday for their 17th Round game of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.