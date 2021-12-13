Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 15th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will look to make it two wins in two Premier League games when they welcome high-flying West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday.

The Gunners made light work of Southampton on Saturday winning 3-0 to end a run of two defeats and boost their chances of a top-four finish.

The hosts come into this tie sitting in sixth, two points behind their Wednesday visitors who are occupying fourth. A win here will take them above West Ham and possibly into the top four, depending on results elsewhere.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have lost three of their last five league games and will come into this fixture in worse form than their opposition. Arsenal’s home record will give them the needed confidence that they can win this game as they have won their last four home games in the league. They have also taken 19 points from home games this season, the highest points taken from home games (level with Man City).

Meanwhile, West Ham could not build on their impressive win against Chelsea last week as they were held to a 0-0 draw with Burnley on Sunday. That result was enough to see them retain their position in fourth, but they are now in danger of dropping to as far as seventh if they continue to drop points.

Although the Hammers have won just one of their last five competitive games, they have shown that they perform better when up against the league’s big boys, having won against Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City in the EFL Cup.

They will fancy their chances of recording another famous win against their London rivals and keep themselves within the top four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Brighton & Hov… 20:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 20:30 Watford Crystal Palace 20:30 Southampton Arsenal 21:00 West Ham United Leicester City 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 20:45 Everton Liverpool 21:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 13:30 Brighton & Hov… Watford 16:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 16:00 Norwich City Southampton 16:00 Brentford Aston Villa 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 18:30 Arsenal Everton 13:00 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Newcastle United 15:15 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 17 13 2 2 40 9 +31 41 2 Liverpool 16 11 4 1 45 12 +33 37 3 Chelsea 16 11 3 2 38 11 +27 36 4 West Ham United 16 8 4 4 28 19 +9 28 5 Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26 24 +2 27 6 Arsenal 16 8 2 6 21 22 -1 26 7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 1 5 16 17 -1 25 8 Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27 27 +0 22 9 Aston Villa 17 7 1 9 23 25 -2 22 10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 6 3 7 12 14 -2 21 11 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 -1 20 12 Brighton & Hov… 15 4 8 3 14 16 -2 20 13 Crystal Palace 16 4 7 5 22 22 +0 19 14 Everton 16 5 3 8 20 28 -8 18 15 Southampton 16 3 7 6 14 24 -10 16 16 Leeds United 17 3 7 7 17 32 -15 16 17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 16 1 7 8 17 34 -17 10 20 Norwich City 17 2 4 11 8 34 -26 10

