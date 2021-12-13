Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 16th December 2021 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Chelsea will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge this Thursday for their 17th Round game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The Blues come into this tie fresh from a dramatic last-minute 3-2 win over Leeds United on Saturday. That win kept them just two points behind Man City, who are top of the table and ensured that they did not fall further behind after relinquishing their top position in recent games. They now welcome Everton looking to pick up another important win to keep them within touching distance of the top two who do not look like dropping points. However, Thomas Tuchel will be worried about his side’s recent vulnerabilities at the back as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five competitive games. In that period, the London side conceded ten goals, a very poor record considering that they had conceded just six in 15 games before that. Meanwhile, Everton followed up their exciting 2-1 win over Arsenal last week with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday. That loss was their fourth in the last five games and pushed Rafa Benitez’s side back to 14th place in the league, seven points behind the top seven where they are hoping to finish this season. With pressure increasingly growing on his head, Benitez will be desperate for his side to pick up a point against his former side but his side are winless at Stamford Bridge since beating Chelsea 1-0 at this ground in 1994. The Toffees have lost ten of their last 15 games at the ground and on current form do not look like they will be ready for this Chelsea side. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Chelsea vs Everton
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: 16th December 2021
Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT
Chelsea will welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge this Thursday for their 17th Round game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
The Blues come into this tie fresh from a dramatic last-minute 3-2 win over Leeds United on Saturday. That win kept them just two points behind Man City, who are top of the table and ensured that they did not fall further behind after relinquishing their top position in recent games.
They now welcome Everton looking to pick up another important win to keep them within touching distance of the top two who do not look like dropping points.
However, Thomas Tuchel will be worried about his side’s recent vulnerabilities at the back as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five competitive games. In that period, the London side conceded ten goals, a very poor record considering that they had conceded just six in 15 games before that.
Meanwhile, Everton followed up their exciting 2-1 win over Arsenal last week with a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
That loss was their fourth in the last five games and pushed Rafa Benitez’s side back to 14th place in the league, seven points behind the top seven where they are hoping to finish this season.
With pressure increasingly growing on his head, Benitez will be desperate for his side to pick up a point against his former side but his side are winless at Stamford Bridge since beating Chelsea 1-0 at this ground in 1994. The Toffees have lost ten of their last 15 games at the ground and on current form do not look like they will be ready for this Chelsea side.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results