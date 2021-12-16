Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

Bayern Munich vs VfL Wolfsburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 17th December 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bundesliga’s most in-form team, Bayern Munich meet underperformers Wolfsburg this Friday in what is the 17th game of the 2021/22 German league season. The Bavarians continued their impeccable run of form on Tuesday night as they defeated Stuttgart 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and a brace from veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. That win was their sixth consecutive win in all competitions and ensured that the hosts kept their lead at the top to six points. Julian Nagelsmann’s side look primed for the title this season and will be desperate to end the year on a high note. They have won their last seven head-to-head meetings against Wolfsburg and will fancy their chances of making it eight this time. Robert Lewandowski will also look to continue his scoring record against Wolfsburg. The prolific Pole famously scored five times against them in nine minutes three years ago and has overall scored 24 goals in 24 meetings against Wolfsburg – only against Dortmund (26) has he scored more goals. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg will look to put their struggles behind them when they travel to Bavaria. The visitors’ league struggles continued last Tuesday as they were beaten 3-2 by FC Koln, handing them their sixth loss of the season. With that loss, Florian Kohfeldt’s side have now lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions. In that period, they conceded 21 times; conceding at least two goals per game. With each loss, ‘Die Wölfe’s’ are getting farther away from the top six and moving closer to the bottom three. They are currently sitting in 11th place, just six points ahead of Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot, but are just four points behind Mainz in sixth. They will be desperate to avoid another loss so that their season’s goal of finishing within the European places is not totally defeated. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
