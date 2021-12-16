Leeds United vs Arsenal Preview

Leeds United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 18th December 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After being blown away by Manchester City in the last round, Leeds United will look to bounce back in style when they welcome Arsenal to Elland Road this Saturday.

Manchester City beat the ‘Lilly Whites’ 7-0 in their last game. That loss was their heaviest top-flight defeat since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 and was one of nine 7-0 results recorded in 19 years of the competition.

An angry Marcelo Bielsa claimed that the defeat was Leeds’ worst performance in four years and the Argentine will be desperate for a positive response from his side.

They come into this match sitting in 16th, five points ahead of the relegation zone. Another loss will see them drop further down the table and fully into the relegation battle. They will be desperate for a win in this game to avoid such an occurrence and will also be looking to halt a poor record against Arsenal.

The Gunners have a good record against Leeds having won eight of their last ten meetings against the hosts (D2).

They come into this tie fresh from a 2-0 win over West Ham United. That win was their second-consecutive win in the past week and was enough to push them into the top four at the expense of West Ham.

They will now look to build on that result and maintain their place in fourth when they travel to Yorkshire on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have below average form on the road this season and come into this on the back of three straight away losses. Overall, they have lost five times on the road, winning just twice all season (D1).

