Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th December 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

High flying Liverpool will travel to the capital this Sunday to play Tottenham in what promises to be an exciting game of football.

The hosts have not played a game since December fifth when they beat Norwich following an outbreak of COVID within their squad. With the COVID scare now behind them, Spurs will look to make up for lost time when they welcome Liverpool to London.

Antonio Conte’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league before their enforced hiatus. They kept three clean sheets in those four PL games and were gaining some momentum before the virus hit.

After two weeks without action, Spurs enter this game as the outsiders. The North London side have some players still unavailable while the impact of the Covid will still be felt on the fitness of the returning players.

That should not be an excuse for the hosts who love playing at home having secured 18 of their 25 league points thus far on home turf. With a place in the top four still open for the taking, Conte will be desperate to pick up maximum points in this game and put the pressure on Arsenal in fourth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to London in impeccable form. The Reds have won their last eight competitive games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Their last outing saw them come from behind to beat Newcastle. That result means that the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City remains just one point, making the title race look like a two-horse race.

With Man City likely to win against struggling Newcastle in their own weekend fixture, Jürgen Klopp’s men will hope to pick up maximum points in this game to avoid dropping further down the table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Burnley 01:00 Watford Leicester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 01:00 Brentford Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 01:00 Norwich City Everton 01:00 Leicester City Newcastle United 15:00 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 17 13 2 2 40 9 +31 41 2 Liverpool 17 12 4 1 48 13 +35 40 3 Chelsea 17 11 4 2 39 12 +27 37 4 Arsenal 18 10 2 6 27 23 +4 32 5 West Ham United 17 8 4 5 28 21 +7 28 6 Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26 24 +2 27 7 Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 1 5 16 17 -1 25 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 7 3 7 13 14 -1 24 9 Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27 27 +0 22 10 Aston Villa 17 7 1 9 23 25 -2 22 11 Crystal Palace 17 4 8 5 24 24 +0 20 12 Brentford 16 5 5 6 21 22 -1 20 13 Brighton & Hov… 16 4 8 4 14 17 -3 20 14 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 15 Southampton 17 3 8 6 16 26 -10 17 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 17 1 7 9 18 37 -19 10 20 Norwich City 17 2 4 11 8 34 -26 10

Latest Premier League Results