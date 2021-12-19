Levante vs Valencia Preview

Levante vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 20th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Struggling Levante will welcome their city rivals Valencia to the Estadi Ciutat de València this Monday for the first leg of the ‘Derbi Valenciano’ this season.

The hosts have not won a single La Liga game this season and in doing so have become only the third club to go winless across the opening 17 games (D8, L9) of a La Liga (LL) campaign. With eight points to their name so far, Levante are sitting rock bottom of the league and are guaranteed to spend Christmas at the bottom of the tree regardless of whatever way this derby match goes.

However, a victory would at least end their run of 25 league matches without a win (25) – the division’s worst-ever streak.

Meanwhile, Valencia are coming into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Arenteiro in the Copa del Rey. That result made it four consecutive wins for the visitors and extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

By this time last year, they were sitting one point above the relegation zone but unlike their neighbours, they have overcome their adversity and are performing well this year.

They are currently occupying eighth place and are looking ready to break their two-year exile from European action this season. With three wins from their last six league games (D3), José Bordalás’ side are a team in form and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points against their city rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Levante 21:00 Valencia Villarreal 19:00 Alaves Sevilla 21:30 Barcelona Granada 19:00 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:30 Real Madrid Valencia 16:15 Espanyol Getafe 14:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Elche 16:15 Granada Alaves 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Betis 18:30 Celta Vigo Mallorca 21:00 Barcelona Villarreal 19:00 Levante Osasuna 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Cadiz 21:15 Sevilla Levante 14:00 Mallorca Real Sociedad 16:15 Celta Vigo Granada 18:30 Barcelona Real Madrid 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 39 15 +24 43 2 Sevilla 17 11 4 2 28 12 +16 37 3 Real Betis 18 10 3 5 32 21 +11 33 4 Rayo Vallecano 18 9 3 6 26 18 +8 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 8 5 4 28 20 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 18 8 5 5 20 20 +0 29 7 Barcelona 17 7 6 4 28 21 +7 27 8 Valencia 17 6 7 4 26 23 +3 25 9 Athletic Bilbao 18 5 9 4 16 14 +2 24 10 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 20 21 -1 23 11 Villarreal 17 5 7 5 21 18 +3 22 12 Osasuna 18 5 7 6 17 22 -5 22 13 Celta Vigo 18 5 5 8 20 22 -2 20 14 Mallorca 18 4 8 6 17 27 -10 20 15 Granada 17 4 7 6 21 25 -4 19 16 Getafe 18 3 6 9 12 20 -8 15 17 Elche 18 3 6 9 18 27 -9 15 18 Alaves 17 4 3 10 13 24 -11 15 19 Cadiz 18 2 8 8 15 31 -16 14 20 Levante 17 0 8 9 16 32 -16 8

Spanish Primera Results