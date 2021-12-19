AdAd

Levante vs Valencia Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 19, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Levante vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia

Date: 20th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Struggling Levante will welcome their city rivals Valencia to the Estadi Ciutat de València this Monday for the first leg of the ‘Derbi Valenciano’ this season.

The hosts have not won a single La Liga game this season and in doing so have become only the third club to go winless across the opening 17 games (D8, L9) of a La Liga (LL) campaign. With eight points to their name so far, Levante are sitting rock bottom of the league and are guaranteed to spend Christmas at the bottom of the tree regardless of whatever way this derby match goes.

However, a victory would at least end their run of 25 league matches without a win (25) – the division’s worst-ever streak.

Meanwhile, Valencia are coming into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Arenteiro in the Copa del Rey. That result made it four consecutive wins for the visitors and extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

By this time last year, they were sitting one point above the relegation zone but unlike their neighbours, they have overcome their adversity and are performing well this year.

They are currently occupying eighth place and are looking ready to break their two-year exile from European action this season. With three wins from their last six league games (D3), José Bordalás’ side are a team in form and will fancy their chances of taking maximum points against their city rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

High flying Liverpool will travel to the capital this Sunday to play Tottenham in what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.