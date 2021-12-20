Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

AdAd

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 21st December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Struggling Barcelona will travel to Seville on Tuesday to play Sevilla in the 18th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts needed a late goal to defeat Atletico Madrid in their last league game. That win made it three consecutive wins for them and put them on 37 points for the season.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are the closest challengers to Real Madrid this season and are entering this tie just six points behind the leaders. A win here will put them three points behind Los Blancos and keep their momentum going in this busy period.

The hosts have dropped just two points on home turf so far this campaign (W7, D1), and will fancy their chances of getting maximum points in this game.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also needed a late goal to snatch all three points in their last game against Elche.

That win ended a run of three consecutive games without a win for Xavi’s side. They are currently sitting in 7th place, 16 points off the top however if they win this game, they will move temporarily into the top five.

Barcelona have momentum though, as they are unbeaten across their last three La Liga away games (W1, D2), each time scoring the match opener.

