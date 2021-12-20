Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

Sevilla vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 21st December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Struggling Barcelona will travel to Seville on Tuesday to play Sevilla in the 18th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts needed a late goal to defeat Atletico Madrid in their last league game. That win made it three consecutive wins for them and put them on 37 points for the season.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are the closest challengers to Real Madrid this season and are entering this tie just six points behind the leaders. A win here will put them three points behind Los Blancos and keep their momentum going in this busy period.

The hosts have dropped just two points on home turf so far this campaign (W7, D1), and will fancy their chances of getting maximum points in this game.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also needed a late goal to snatch all three points in their last game against Elche.

That win ended a run of three consecutive games without a win for Xavi’s side. They are currently sitting in 7th place, 16 points off the top however if they win this game, they will move temporarily into the top five.

Barcelona have momentum though, as they are unbeaten across their last three La Liga away games (W1, D2), each time scoring the match opener.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Villarreal 19:00 Alaves Sevilla 21:30 Barcelona Granada 19:00 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:30 Real Madrid Valencia 16:15 Espanyol Getafe 14:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Elche 16:15 Granada Alaves 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Betis 18:30 Celta Vigo Mallorca 21:00 Barcelona Villarreal 19:00 Levante Osasuna 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Cadiz 21:15 Sevilla Levante 14:00 Mallorca Real Sociedad 16:15 Celta Vigo Granada 18:30 Barcelona Real Madrid 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 39 15 +24 43 2 Sevilla 17 11 4 2 28 12 +16 37 3 Real Betis 18 10 3 5 32 21 +11 33 4 Rayo Vallecano 18 9 3 6 26 18 +8 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 8 5 4 28 20 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 18 8 5 5 20 20 +0 29 7 Valencia 18 7 7 4 30 26 +4 28 8 Barcelona 17 7 6 4 28 21 +7 27 9 Athletic Bilbao 18 5 9 4 16 14 +2 24 10 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 20 21 -1 23 11 Villarreal 17 5 7 5 21 18 +3 22 12 Osasuna 18 5 7 6 17 22 -5 22 13 Celta Vigo 18 5 5 8 20 22 -2 20 14 Mallorca 18 4 8 6 17 27 -10 20 15 Granada 17 4 7 6 21 25 -4 19 16 Getafe 18 3 6 9 12 20 -8 15 17 Elche 18 3 6 9 18 27 -9 15 18 Alaves 17 4 3 10 13 24 -11 15 19 Cadiz 18 2 8 8 15 31 -16 14 20 Levante 18 0 8 10 19 36 -17 8

