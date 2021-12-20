Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview
Gamingtips Staff
December 20, 2021
Featured Articles
2021-12-20
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Date: 21st December 2021
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
Struggling Barcelona will travel to Seville on Tuesday to play Sevilla in the 18th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
The hosts needed a late goal to defeat Atletico Madrid in their last league game. That win made it three consecutive wins for them and put them on 37 points for the season.
Julen Lopetegui’s men are the closest challengers to Real Madrid this season and are entering this tie just six points behind the leaders. A win here will put them three points behind Los Blancos and keep their momentum going in this busy period.
The hosts have dropped just two points on home turf so far this campaign (W7, D1), and will fancy their chances of getting maximum points in this game.
Meanwhile, Barcelona also needed a late goal to snatch all three points in their last game against Elche.
That win ended a run of three consecutive games without a win for Xavi’s side. They are currently sitting in 7th place, 16 points off the top however if they win this game, they will move temporarily into the top five.
Barcelona have momentum though, as they are unbeaten across their last three La Liga away games (W1, D2), each time scoring the match opener.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|December 21, 2021
|Villarreal
|19:00
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|21:30
|Barcelona
|December 22, 2021
|Granada
|19:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:30
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2021
|Valencia
|16:15
|Espanyol
|January 2, 2022
|Getafe
|14:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Rayo Vallecano
|Elche
|16:15
|Granada
|Alaves
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Mallorca
|21:00
|Barcelona
|January 3, 2022
|Villarreal
|19:00
|Levante
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Cadiz
|21:15
|Sevilla
|January 8, 2022
|Levante
|14:00
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|16:15
|Celta Vigo
|Granada
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|18
|13
|4
|1
|39
|15
|+24
|43
|2
|Sevilla
|17
|11
|4
|2
|28
|12
|+16
|37
|3
|Real Betis
|18
|10
|3
|5
|32
|21
|+11
|33
|4
|Rayo Vallecano
|18
|9
|3
|6
|26
|18
|+8
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|8
|5
|4
|28
|20
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|18
|8
|5
|5
|20
|20
|+0
|29
|7
|Valencia
|18
|7
|7
|4
|30
|26
|+4
|28
|8
|Barcelona
|17
|7
|6
|4
|28
|21
|+7
|27
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|5
|9
|4
|16
|14
|+2
|24
|10
|Espanyol
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|23
|11
|Villarreal
|17
|5
|7
|5
|21
|18
|+3
|22
|12
|Osasuna
|18
|5
|7
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|22
|13
|Celta Vigo
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|22
|-2
|20
|14
|Mallorca
|18
|4
|8
|6
|17
|27
|-10
|20
|15
|Granada
|17
|4
|7
|6
|21
|25
|-4
|19
|16
|Getafe
|18
|3
|6
|9
|12
|20
|-8
|15
|17
|Elche
|18
|3
|6
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|15
|18
|Alaves
|17
|4
|3
|10
|13
|24
|-11
|15
|19
|Cadiz
|18
|2
|8
|8
|15
|31
|-16
|14
|20
|Levante
|18
|0
|8
|10
|19
|36
|-17
|8
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|December 20, 2021
|Levante
|3 - 4
|Valencia
|December 19, 2021
|Real Madrid
|0 - 0
|Cadiz
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|3 - 2
|Real Betis
|Granada
|4 - 1
|Mallorca
|December 18, 2021
|Sevilla
|2 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Barcelona
|3 - 2
|Elche
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Rayo Vallecano
|2 - 0
|Alaves
|December 17, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 1
|Espanyol
|December 13, 2021
|Cadiz
|1 - 1
|Granada
|December 12, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Betis
|4 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|December 11, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Elche
|Alaves
|1 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|4 - 3
|Levante
|December 10, 2021
|Mallorca
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
Check Also
La Liga leaders, Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run in all competitions ...