Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff December 20, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – San Mamés

Date: 22nd December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

La Liga leaders, Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run in all competitions when they travel to the Estadio San Mamés to face Athletic Bilbao.

Bilbao come into this tie fresh from a 3-2 win over high-flying Real Betis, coming from 2-1 down to take all three points in the 89th minute.

That result ended their previous three-match home winless run (D1, L2), and also boosted their chances of European qualification as they now sit just five points behind Real Sociedad in sixth spot

However, the hosts must fix their floundering attack if they want to finish the season in the top six. They have scored just 16 goals across their last 18 league games, which is the worst return of any side above 15th spot heading into this game.

Real Madrid could not pick up maximum points in their last game as they were held to a goalless draw with struggling Cadiz.

That result ended the club’s previous ten-match winning run in all competitions.

The result itself did not affect their placement in the table as they are currently sitting at the top, six points clear of the rest.

They will hope to get back to winning ways here in Northern Spain but are currently dealing with injury and Covid issues as up to ten first-team players are missing.

Despite the setback, Madrid remains the favourites in this tie as they have won five of their last seven head-to-head meetings with Bilbao who have just one win (D1) in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

