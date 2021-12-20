Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview
Gamingtips Staff
December 20, 2021
Featured Articles
2021-12-20
Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – San Mamés
Date: 22nd December 2021
Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT
La Liga leaders, Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run in all competitions when they travel to the Estadio San Mamés to face Athletic Bilbao.
Bilbao come into this tie fresh from a 3-2 win over high-flying Real Betis, coming from 2-1 down to take all three points in the 89th minute.
That result ended their previous three-match home winless run (D1, L2), and also boosted their chances of European qualification as they now sit just five points behind Real Sociedad in sixth spot
However, the hosts must fix their floundering attack if they want to finish the season in the top six. They have scored just 16 goals across their last 18 league games, which is the worst return of any side above 15th spot heading into this game.
Real Madrid could not pick up maximum points in their last game as they were held to a goalless draw with struggling Cadiz.
That result ended the club’s previous ten-match winning run in all competitions.
The result itself did not affect their placement in the table as they are currently sitting at the top, six points clear of the rest.
They will hope to get back to winning ways here in Northern Spain but are currently dealing with injury and Covid issues as up to ten first-team players are missing.
Despite the setback, Madrid remains the favourites in this tie as they have won five of their last seven head-to-head meetings with Bilbao who have just one win (D1) in that period.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|December 21, 2021
|Villarreal
|19:00
|Alaves
|Sevilla
|21:30
|Barcelona
|December 22, 2021
|Granada
|19:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:30
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2021
|Valencia
|16:15
|Espanyol
|January 2, 2022
|Getafe
|14:00
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:15
|Rayo Vallecano
|Elche
|16:15
|Granada
|Alaves
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Real Betis
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Mallorca
|21:00
|Barcelona
|January 3, 2022
|Villarreal
|19:00
|Levante
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Cadiz
|21:15
|Sevilla
|January 8, 2022
|Levante
|14:00
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|16:15
|Celta Vigo
|Granada
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
Spanish Primera Table
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|18
|13
|4
|1
|39
|15
|+24
|43
|2
|Sevilla
|17
|11
|4
|2
|28
|12
|+16
|37
|3
|Real Betis
|18
|10
|3
|5
|32
|21
|+11
|33
|4
|Rayo Vallecano
|18
|9
|3
|6
|26
|18
|+8
|30
|5
|Atlético de Madrid
|17
|8
|5
|4
|28
|20
|+8
|29
|6
|Real Sociedad
|18
|8
|5
|5
|20
|20
|+0
|29
|7
|Valencia
|18
|7
|7
|4
|30
|26
|+4
|28
|8
|Barcelona
|17
|7
|6
|4
|28
|21
|+7
|27
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|18
|5
|9
|4
|16
|14
|+2
|24
|10
|Espanyol
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|23
|11
|Villarreal
|17
|5
|7
|5
|21
|18
|+3
|22
|12
|Osasuna
|18
|5
|7
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|22
|13
|Celta Vigo
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|22
|-2
|20
|14
|Mallorca
|18
|4
|8
|6
|17
|27
|-10
|20
|15
|Granada
|17
|4
|7
|6
|21
|25
|-4
|19
|16
|Getafe
|18
|3
|6
|9
|12
|20
|-8
|15
|17
|Elche
|18
|3
|6
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|15
|18
|Alaves
|17
|4
|3
|10
|13
|24
|-11
|15
|19
|Cadiz
|18
|2
|8
|8
|15
|31
|-16
|14
|20
|Levante
|18
|0
|8
|10
|19
|36
|-17
|8
Spanish Primera Results
Up-to-date football information here
. Just retrieving data from info source now.
|December 20, 2021
|Levante
|3 - 4
|Valencia
|December 19, 2021
|Real Madrid
|0 - 0
|Cadiz
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|3 - 2
|Real Betis
|Granada
|4 - 1
|Mallorca
|December 18, 2021
|Sevilla
|2 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Barcelona
|3 - 2
|Elche
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Rayo Vallecano
|2 - 0
|Alaves
|December 17, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 1
|Espanyol
|December 13, 2021
|Cadiz
|1 - 1
|Granada
|December 12, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|Real Betis
|4 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Osasuna
|2 - 2
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|December 11, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Elche
|Alaves
|1 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|4 - 3
|Levante
|December 10, 2021
|Mallorca
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
Check Also
Struggling Barcelona will travel to Seville on Tuesday to play Sevilla in the 18th Round ...