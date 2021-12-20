Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – San Mamés Date: 22nd December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

La Liga leaders, Real Madrid will look to continue their impressive run in all competitions when they travel to the Estadio San Mamés to face Athletic Bilbao.

Bilbao come into this tie fresh from a 3-2 win over high-flying Real Betis, coming from 2-1 down to take all three points in the 89th minute.

That result ended their previous three-match home winless run (D1, L2), and also boosted their chances of European qualification as they now sit just five points behind Real Sociedad in sixth spot

However, the hosts must fix their floundering attack if they want to finish the season in the top six. They have scored just 16 goals across their last 18 league games, which is the worst return of any side above 15th spot heading into this game.

Real Madrid could not pick up maximum points in their last game as they were held to a goalless draw with struggling Cadiz.

That result ended the club’s previous ten-match winning run in all competitions.

The result itself did not affect their placement in the table as they are currently sitting at the top, six points clear of the rest.

They will hope to get back to winning ways here in Northern Spain but are currently dealing with injury and Covid issues as up to ten first-team players are missing.

Despite the setback, Madrid remains the favourites in this tie as they have won five of their last seven head-to-head meetings with Bilbao who have just one win (D1) in that period.

Villarreal 19:00 Alaves Sevilla 21:30 Barcelona Granada 19:00 Atlético de Madrid Athletic Bilbao 21:30 Real Madrid Valencia 16:15 Espanyol Getafe 14:00 Real Madrid Atlético de Madrid 16:15 Rayo Vallecano Elche 16:15 Granada Alaves 18:30 Real Sociedad Real Betis 18:30 Celta Vigo Mallorca 21:00 Barcelona Villarreal 19:00 Levante Osasuna 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Cadiz 21:15 Sevilla Levante 14:00 Mallorca Real Sociedad 16:15 Celta Vigo Granada 18:30 Barcelona Real Madrid 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 39 15 +24 43 2 Sevilla 17 11 4 2 28 12 +16 37 3 Real Betis 18 10 3 5 32 21 +11 33 4 Rayo Vallecano 18 9 3 6 26 18 +8 30 5 Atlético de Madrid 17 8 5 4 28 20 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 18 8 5 5 20 20 +0 29 7 Valencia 18 7 7 4 30 26 +4 28 8 Barcelona 17 7 6 4 28 21 +7 27 9 Athletic Bilbao 18 5 9 4 16 14 +2 24 10 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 20 21 -1 23 11 Villarreal 17 5 7 5 21 18 +3 22 12 Osasuna 18 5 7 6 17 22 -5 22 13 Celta Vigo 18 5 5 8 20 22 -2 20 14 Mallorca 18 4 8 6 17 27 -10 20 15 Granada 17 4 7 6 21 25 -4 19 16 Getafe 18 3 6 9 12 20 -8 15 17 Elche 18 3 6 9 18 27 -9 15 18 Alaves 17 4 3 10 13 24 -11 15 19 Cadiz 18 2 8 8 15 31 -16 14 20 Levante 18 0 8 10 19 36 -17 8

