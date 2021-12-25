Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 27th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester United will travel to St. James’s Park this Monday to face struggling Newcastle United. The Magpies will be looking to get back to winning ways after they were beaten 4-0 by defending champions Manchester City in their last outing. That loss was their third consecutive PL loss following losses to Liverpool and Leicester City in previous weeks. Since he was appointed Newcastle coach, Eddie Howe has been unable to pull his side out of relegation misery. His side comes into this round of fixtures sitting in 19th place. They are also the team with the worst defencive record in the league having conceded a whopping 41 goals – five more than any other side. Their backline has also been breached 79 times in the calendar year and if they are not careful, his side can set an unwanted record for most Premier League goals conceded in a calendar year. Meanwhile, Manchester United return to Premier League football after a Covid enforced break. The Red Devils have not played since December 11th having seen their winter plans disrupted amid a surge of coronavirus cases. They will now look to build on their last three PL results which saw them win against Arsenal (3-2), Crystal Palace (1-0) and most recently Norwich City (1-0). Ralf Rangnick’s side come into this round of matches sitting in sixth – five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but with two games in hand. They are unbeaten across the six games they have played since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. They have scored in all of their away league games so far this season and will fancy their chances of getting a couple of goals against this depleted Newcastle defence. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
