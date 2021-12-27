Leicester vs Liverpool Preview

Leicester vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 28th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday to play Leicester City in what is expected to be an entertaining Premier League fixture.

The Foxes come into this tie on the back of a disappointing loss to Manchester City on Boxing Day. Brendan Rodgers’ side tried to spring a comeback in the match after conceding four goals in the first half but three second-half goals in the space of ten minutes from James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho was not enough to secure a point for the hosts.

That loss means that Leicester City have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions. With 22 points to their name, the hosts are currently sitting tenth in the table and with a sixth point gap between them and Tottenham in 6th.

They will be desperate to win this game and avenge their loss to Liverpool in the EFL Cup but must tighten up at the back having conceded 14 goals in their last five games.

Liverpool meanwhile will hope to make it two wins in two consecutive games against Leicester City when they travel to the King Power Stadium. The Reds came from 3-1 down in the first half to defeat their hosts when both teams met last week.

That win sent them to the next round of the EFL for the first time since 2017. In the Premier League, they could not play their weekend game with Leeds United because of an outbreak of the virus in the ‘Lilly Whites’ squad.

As a result of their inability to play over the weekend, they come into this game well-rested and with a six-point gap from Man City who are top of the table.

A win here will keep them within the top two and ensure that they keep the pressure on Man City who are threatening to run away with the league title again.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have good reason to be optimistic about picking up maximum points as they have won nine of their last ten games in all competitions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Burnley 01:00 Watford Leicester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 01:00 Brentford Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 01:00 Norwich City Everton 01:00 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Burnley 01:00 Everton Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 16:00 Norwich City Southampton 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Watford 16:00 West Ham United Leicester City 21:00 Liverpool

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 19 15 2 2 50 12 +38 47 2 Liverpool 18 12 5 1 50 15 +35 41 3 Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 +29 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 9 2 5 21 19 +2 29 6 West Ham United 18 8 4 6 30 24 +6 28 7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 27 25 +2 28 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Brighton & Hov… 17 5 8 4 16 17 -1 23 10 Leicester City 17 6 4 7 30 33 -3 22 11 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 12 Crystal Palace 18 4 8 6 24 27 -3 20 13 Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 -3 20 14 Southampton 18 4 8 6 19 28 -9 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 -10 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 18 2 4 12 8 39 -31 10

Latest Premier League Results