Brentford vs Manchester City Preview

Brentford vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium Date: 29th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester City will look to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium this Wednesday.

The hosts came back from a two-week absence in the league, only to lose two-nil to Brighton on Boxing Day thanks to long-range strikes from Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay.

That result was Thomas Frank’s side’s seventh loss in the top flight this season and pushed them to 13th in the table. They have 20 points to their name so far and are not in danger of relegation at the moment.

However, the nature of the Premier League means that no team is safe and a big lead can be whipped out with a few poor results. As such, the hosts will be desperate to pick up a win here and make it three wins at the Brentford Community Stadium after two consecutive wins at home against Watford and Everton.

Manchester City meanwhile come into this tie on the back of a nine-goal-thriller with Leicester City on Boxing Day. Pep Guardiola’s side scored four goals in the first half of that game but nearly conceded an equalizer in the second half after Leicester scored three in the second half. However, they rallied to win the game 6-3 and, in the process, extend their lead at the top to six points.

That result also extended their winning run in the league to nine games and marked them as the truly most in-form team in Europe’s top five leagues at the moment.

Guardiola’s side have scored a whopping 17 goals across their last three matches and also have the best defencive record in the league, having conceded only 12 goals this campaign. Meanwhile, no side has scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of a league match than City’s 12 in Europe’s top-five leagues.

They will go into this tie full of confidence that they can pick up maximum points.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 16 2 2 51 12 +39 50 2 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 +29 42 3 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 +34 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 +9 31 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 +2 30 7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 27 25 +2 28 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 10 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 9 4 17 18 -1 24 11 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 +0 23 12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9 21 14 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

