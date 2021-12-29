AdAd

Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Manchester United vs Burnley

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 30th December 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Burnley to Old Trafford this Thursday as they looking to pick up maximum points after a disappointing draw with Newcastle United last Monday.

The Red Devils were lucky to escape with a point in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle last time out with goalkeeper David de Gea bailing them out with several saves.

The Spaniard made seven saves in the game – his highest against any side this season and his heroics ensured that United’s unbeaten run extended to seven in all competitions.

However, that result also means that United come into this round of games having kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 home games in all competitions. They have scored one goal in each of the games they have played under Ralf Rangnick and have struggled to create chances in recent times.

Ralf Rangnick’s side currently occupy seventh place and ended the last round seven points behind Arsenal in fourth, 13 points behind Chelsea and Liverpool and 19 points behind leaders Man City.

With other teams in the top four picking up points at a faster rate, Rangnick will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways in this game to avoid his side falling completely out of the top-four race. They have three wins from their last five meetings with Burnley (D1, L1), and they will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from this game.

Meanwhile, Burnley return to Premier League action after 18 days, following the postponement of their game because of Coronavirus.

The Clarets have not played since the 12th of December, a match they drew 0-0 with West Ham. As a result, Sean Dyche’s men spent the Christmas season in the relegation zone.

They come into this tie without a win in their last five games. They remain in 18th place, just two points behind Watford occupying the last PL spot however with four of their games postponed to a later date, the visitors are on paper in an advantaged position. If his side can win this game, they will move out of the relegation zone.

