Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Manchester United vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 30th December 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Burnley to Old Trafford this Thursday as they looking to pick up maximum points after a disappointing draw with Newcastle United last Monday.

The Red Devils were lucky to escape with a point in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle last time out with goalkeeper David de Gea bailing them out with several saves.

The Spaniard made seven saves in the game – his highest against any side this season and his heroics ensured that United’s unbeaten run extended to seven in all competitions.

However, that result also means that United come into this round of games having kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 home games in all competitions. They have scored one goal in each of the games they have played under Ralf Rangnick and have struggled to create chances in recent times.

Ralf Rangnick’s side currently occupy seventh place and ended the last round seven points behind Arsenal in fourth, 13 points behind Chelsea and Liverpool and 19 points behind leaders Man City.

With other teams in the top four picking up points at a faster rate, Rangnick will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways in this game to avoid his side falling completely out of the top-four race. They have three wins from their last five meetings with Burnley (D1, L1), and they will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from this game.

Meanwhile, Burnley return to Premier League action after 18 days, following the postponement of their game because of Coronavirus.

The Clarets have not played since the 12th of December, a match they drew 0-0 with West Ham. As a result, Sean Dyche’s men spent the Christmas season in the relegation zone.

They come into this tie without a win in their last five games. They remain in 18th place, just two points behind Watford occupying the last PL spot however with four of their games postponed to a later date, the visitors are on paper in an advantaged position. If his side can win this game, they will move out of the relegation zone.

Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Burnley 01:00 Watford Leicester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 01:00 Brentford Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 01:00 Norwich City Everton 01:00 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Burnley 01:00 Everton Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Manchester United 21:15 Burnley

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 16 2 2 51 12 +39 50 2 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 +29 42 3 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 +34 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 +9 31 6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 +2 30 7 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 27 25 +2 28 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 10 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 9 4 17 18 -1 24 11 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 +0 23 12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9 21 14 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 18 Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 -7 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

