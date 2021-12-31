Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 1st January 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Premier League defending champions Manchester City will travel to the Emirates on New Year’s Day to face Arsenal in what is expected to be an exciting Premier League clash. The Gunners continued their impressive run of form with a dominant display over Norwich City on Boxing Day. They scored five goals past the hapless Canaries through winger Bukayo Saka who scored a brace, while Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe each got a goal. That result was their fifth consecutive win in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side and helped to strengthen their grip on the fourth spot. The hosts enter this round of matches four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham. At home, they have been very impressive this season as they have won their last seven fixtures at the Emirates and have not conceded a goal in their last four PL matches at home. They will be desperate to get another big result at home but must do without their coach who will miss this game because of coronavirus. Manchester City meanwhile will look to continue their winning run in the Premier League when they travel to London. The Premier League defending champions defeated Brentford one-nil in their last outing to take their winning run in the league to ten games. With that result, the Cityzens come into this match eight points ahead of closest rivals Chelsea who drew 1-1 with Brighton and nine points ahead of Liverpool who lost to Leicester City a day earlier. They will now look to maintain that distance at the top by picking up maximum points from this game. Pep Guardiola’s side have scored at least two goals in seven of their last ten games. They have scored the most goals in the league this season (51) and have also conceded the fewest number of goals in the league (12). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
