Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 1st January 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Premier League defending champions Manchester City will travel to the Emirates on New Year’s Day to face Arsenal in what is expected to be an exciting Premier League clash.

The Gunners continued their impressive run of form with a dominant display over Norwich City on Boxing Day. They scored five goals past the hapless Canaries through winger Bukayo Saka who scored a brace, while Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe each got a goal.

That result was their fifth consecutive win in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side and helped to strengthen their grip on the fourth spot.

The hosts enter this round of matches four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham.

At home, they have been very impressive this season as they have won their last seven fixtures at the Emirates and have not conceded a goal in their last four PL matches at home.

They will be desperate to get another big result at home but must do without their coach who will miss this game because of coronavirus.

Manchester City meanwhile will look to continue their winning run in the Premier League when they travel to London.

The Premier League defending champions defeated Brentford one-nil in their last outing to take their winning run in the league to ten games.

With that result, the Cityzens come into this match eight points ahead of closest rivals Chelsea who drew 1-1 with Brighton and nine points ahead of Liverpool who lost to Leicester City a day earlier.

They will now look to maintain that distance at the top by picking up maximum points from this game.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored at least two goals in seven of their last ten games. They have scored the most goals in the league this season (51) and have also conceded the fewest number of goals in the league (12).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Burnley 01:00 Watford Leicester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Arsenal 13:30 Manchester City Watford 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 18:30 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 16 2 2 51 12 +39 50 2 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 +29 42 3 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 +34 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 +9 31 6 Manchester United 18 9 4 5 30 26 +4 31 7 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 +2 30 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 10 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 9 4 17 18 -1 24 11 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 +0 23 12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9 21 14 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 18 Burnley 16 1 8 7 15 24 -9 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

Latest Premier League Results