Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 2nd January 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Title-chasing Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other at Stamford Bridge this Sunday in the 21st Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues ended 2021 with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday – their third draw in the last five league games. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from a Mason Mount corner, but Brighton equalised late in the game through the returning Danny Welbeck.

Because of that draw, Chelsea come into this round of games sitting in second place, eight points behind Manchester City who are top of the table and one point ahead of Liverpool in third.

Tuchel will hope that his side can keep their position when they welcome Liverpool who will also be desperate to pick up a win following their disappointing loss to Leicester City last time out.

The Reds dominated the Foxes in the first half but could not find a way past Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal. The Denmark international saved Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the first half before Ademola Lookman came from the bench to score the winning goal for Leicester.

That loss ended Liverpool’s ten-game-winning run and pushed them nine points behind the top of the table. That game was also the first time Jurgen Klopp’s men have failed to score in the last 30 games.

They will now travel to London looking to get back to winning ways and avoid falling further behind Man City who are threatening to run away with the title again.

Klopp has an impressive record against Thomas Tuchel as he has won nine times out of the 16 times both of them have met. Tuchel has only three wins (D4) in that period. Such a record will give the Liverpool boss confidence and he will fancy his side’s chances of taking maximum points from this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 16 2 2 51 12 +39 50 2 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 +29 42 3 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 +34 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 +9 31 6 Manchester United 18 9 4 5 30 26 +4 31 7 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 +2 30 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 10 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 9 4 17 18 -1 24 11 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 +0 23 12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9 21 14 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 18 Burnley 16 1 8 7 15 24 -9 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

