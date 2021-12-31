Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 3rd January 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After ending 2021 on a high, Manchester United will look to begin 2022 with a win when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on January third.

The Red Devils beat Burnley 3-1 in their last game of 2021 thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo and an own-goal from Burnley’s Ben Mee.

That win extended United’s winning run in all competitions to eight games and ensured that United won’t begin the year outside of the top six for the first time since the 1989/90 season.

The hosts come into this tie with four wins from their last five Premier League games. They are sitting in the sixth position, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have played a game more.

A win in this game will keep their chances of a top-four finish alive, while a loss will probably bring them crashing back down to earth emotionally, especially considering the feel-good factor around Old Trafford following their impressive win over Burnley.

Meanwhile, Wolves will look to pick up a win in their first Premier League game in two weeks. The visitors could not play their last two Premier League fixtures due to a coronavirus outbreak in their squad but will relish the chance to show their quality when they travel to Old Trafford.

However, for all their quality, Wolves have won just one of their last eight games. They have taken just five points from the last available 15, making them one of the worst sides over that period.

Bruno Lage’s side have been undone by a toothless attack which has scored just 13 goals this season – only Norwich (8) has scored fewer goals in the league so far. What they lack in attack, they have compensated in defence as the Midland club possesses the joint-second best defence in the league behind Manchester City, having conceded just 14 times this season.

They are currently sitting in eighth-place, five points behind Tottenham in seventh. A Win here will boost their chances of finishing the season within the top seven places in the league, a feat that could guarantee them European football next season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 01:00 Manchester United Burnley 01:00 Watford Leicester City 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Arsenal 13:30 Manchester City Watford 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 18:30 West Ham United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 20 16 2 2 51 12 +39 50 2 Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 +29 42 3 Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 +34 41 4 Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 +9 35 5 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 34 25 +9 31 6 Manchester United 18 9 4 5 30 26 +4 31 7 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 22 20 +2 30 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 7 4 7 13 14 -1 25 9 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 10 Brighton & Hov… 18 5 9 4 17 18 -1 24 11 Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 +0 23 12 Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 -4 22 13 Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 -9 21 14 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 15 Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 -8 19 16 Leeds United 18 3 7 8 18 36 -18 16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 18 Burnley 16 1 8 7 15 24 -9 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

Latest Premier League Results