Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 5th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Chelsea will host Tottenham this Wednesday in the first leg of the semifinal round of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts beat Brentford 2-0 in the last round to book their place in this round. They come into this tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

That draw extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games and they will be desperate to extend that run further.

The Blues have won the trophy eight times in the past but they haven’t lifted it since 2014/15.

At home, Thomas Tuchel’s side have not enjoyed so much ease as three of their last six League Cup home games needed a penalty-shootout to settle affairs. But this game cannot go to penalties until the return leg at Tottenham’s home if neither side wins.

Meanwhile, Spurs beat West Ham United 2-1 to book their place in this round.

Antonio Conte’s men come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

That win extended their unbeaten run to five games (W3, D2) and would have given them momentum coming into this tie.

The appointment of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who became Spurs’ first manager since the Premier League was introduced to go unbeaten across their opening eight league games (W5, D3) has given the North London side a lot of self-belief that they can do great things.

The former Juventus boss sees this competition as his side’s best chance of lifting a trophy and he will be desperate to win this match against his former side.

However he faces a tough task as the only side to win at the Bridge this season has been the rampant Manchester City.

If his side can stay positive and organized, they have a chance of picking up a result here that they can take back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.