AdAd

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 6, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Date: 7th January 2022

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a three-week winter break, Bundesliga returns this weekend with one of the games seeing Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach.

The defending champions have been utterly dominant in the first half of the season and are coming into this game  with their best first-half to a Bundesliga campaign since 2015/16 (43 points).

They have scored a record 56 goals across 17 outings (W14, D1, L2) and are also facing Monchengladbach on a seven-game-winning  run.

With just 17 games played, Julian Nagelsmann’s side already find themselves nine points clear at the top with their tenth consecutive German title firmly in sight. They can make history by scoring here as that would equal their own record of 65 consecutive Bundesliga scoring games.

Unlike their hosts, Borussia Monchengladbach have suffered their worst first half to a season since 2016/17 (W5, D4, L8).

They return from the winter break without a win in their last five games. In that period, they conceded 18 goals and scored just five.

The ‘Foals’ have the third-worst Bundesliga away record (W1, D2, L6) and are also winless in five on the road (D2, L3). They have not kept a clean sheet in 13 games, and on current form they would do well to keep a clean sheet against this rampant Munich side.

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced Bayern Munich up as heavy odds-on favourites to come out on top here and push further clear at the top of the table.

Watch this game live at bet365 – 18+ T&C’s Apply – Funded account required – Geo-restrictions apply #ad.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

German Bundesliga Results

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Real Madrid will host Valencia this Saturday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.