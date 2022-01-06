Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 7th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT After a three-week winter break, Bundesliga returns this weekend with one of the games seeing Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach. The defending champions have been utterly dominant in the first half of the season and are coming into this game with their best first-half to a Bundesliga campaign since 2015/16 (43 points). They have scored a record 56 goals across 17 outings (W14, D1, L2) and are also facing Monchengladbach on a seven-game-winning run. With just 17 games played, Julian Nagelsmann’s side already find themselves nine points clear at the top with their tenth consecutive German title firmly in sight. They can make history by scoring here as that would equal their own record of 65 consecutive Bundesliga scoring games. Unlike their hosts, Borussia Monchengladbach have suffered their worst first half to a season since 2016/17 (W5, D4, L8). They return from the winter break without a win in their last five games. In that period, they conceded 18 goals and scored just five. The ‘Foals’ have the third-worst Bundesliga away record (W1, D2, L6) and are also winless in five on the road (D2, L3). They have not kept a clean sheet in 13 games, and on current form they would do well to keep a clean sheet against this rampant Munich side. Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced Bayern Munich up as heavy odds-on favourites to come out on top here and push further clear at the top of the table. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
