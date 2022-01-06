Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 7th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a three-week winter break, Bundesliga returns this weekend with one of the games seeing Bayern Munich host Borussia Monchengladbach.

The defending champions have been utterly dominant in the first half of the season and are coming into this game with their best first-half to a Bundesliga campaign since 2015/16 (43 points).

They have scored a record 56 goals across 17 outings (W14, D1, L2) and are also facing Monchengladbach on a seven-game-winning run.

With just 17 games played, Julian Nagelsmann’s side already find themselves nine points clear at the top with their tenth consecutive German title firmly in sight. They can make history by scoring here as that would equal their own record of 65 consecutive Bundesliga scoring games.

Unlike their hosts, Borussia Monchengladbach have suffered their worst first half to a season since 2016/17 (W5, D4, L8).

They return from the winter break without a win in their last five games. In that period, they conceded 18 goals and scored just five.

The ‘Foals’ have the third-worst Bundesliga away record (W1, D2, L6) and are also winless in five on the road (D2, L3). They have not kept a clean sheet in 13 games, and on current form they would do well to keep a clean sheet against this rampant Munich side.

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced Bayern Munich up as heavy odds-on favourites to come out on top here and push further clear at the top of the table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. RB Leipzig 15:30 Mainz Greuther Fürth 15:30 Stuttgart Bayer 04 Leverkusen 15:30 Union Berlin TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 15:30 Augsburg 1907 SC Freiburg 15:30 Arminia Bielefeld Eintracht Frankfurt 18:30 Borussia Dortmund Hertha Berlin 15:30 FC Cologne VFL Bochum 17:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund 20:30 SC Freiburg FC Cologne 15:30 Bayern Munich Mainz 15:30 VFL Bochum Stuttgart 15:30 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg 15:30 Hertha Berlin Union Berlin 15:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 18:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Augsburg 1907 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Arminia Bielefeld 17:30 Greuther Fürth Eintracht Frankfurt 20:30 Arminia Bielefeld

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 18 14 1 3 57 18 +39 43 2 Borussia Dortmund 17 11 1 5 41 26 +15 34 3 SC Freiburg 17 8 5 4 28 16 +12 29 4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 17 8 4 5 40 28 +12 28 5 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17 8 4 5 35 26 +9 28 6 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 6 4 27 24 +3 27 7 Union Berlin 17 7 6 4 23 21 +2 27 8 FC Cologne 17 6 7 4 27 27 +0 25 9 Mainz 17 7 3 7 25 17 +8 24 10 RB Leipzig 17 6 4 7 30 22 +8 22 11 Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 6 4 8 24 33 -9 22 12 Hertha Berlin 17 6 3 8 20 35 -15 21 13 VFL Bochum 17 6 2 9 16 26 -10 20 14 Wolfsburg 17 6 2 9 17 29 -12 20 15 Augsburg 1907 17 4 6 7 17 26 -9 18 16 Stuttgart 17 4 5 8 22 31 -9 17 17 Arminia Bielefeld 17 3 7 7 14 22 -8 16 18 Greuther Fürth 17 1 2 14 13 49 -36 5

