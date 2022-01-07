Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview

Real Madrid vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 8th January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will host Valencia this Saturday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts’ eleven game unbeaten run in the league was ended last time out by Getafe who beat Madrid 1-0 however Los Blancos were back to winning ways in midweek as they recorded a 3-1 win over Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

They now turn their attention to the league where they will look to get back to winning ways. The record holders are currently sitting on top of the table, just five points ahead of Sevilla who have played a game less.

Another poor result could see their lead at the top whipped out completely after holding a commanding position just last month.

As a result, Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for his side to avoid a defeat so that they can maintain their stay at the top.

Meanwhile, the hosts have conceded an average of 0.85 goals per game since the beginning of the season in the league and have kept four consecutive clean sheets at home in their last four games.

Valencia meanwhile will look to get back to winning ways after losing their first match after the winter break.

The visitors’ were beaten 2-1 by Espanyol on December 31st. That result ended their seven-match unbeaten run and moved them to ninth in the table.

However, they put that disappointment behind them in midweek when they beat Cartagena 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Their focus for this season remains to finish in a European spot, and so ‘Los Murciélagos’ will come into this fixture desperate to pick up maximum points.

They have 28 points so far, and that point tally is eight points more than they had last season after 19 matches, showing that they have made some progress this season under José Bordalás’.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Levante 14:00 Mallorca Real Sociedad 16:15 Celta Vigo Granada 18:30 Barcelona Real Madrid 21:00 Valencia Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Real Betis Sevilla 16:15 Getafe Alaves 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Osasuna 18:30 Cadiz Villarreal 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Espanyol 21:00 Elche Elche 14:00 Villarreal Real Betis 20:00 Alaves Cadiz 21:30 Espanyol Barcelona 01:00 Rayo Vallecano Celta Vigo 19:00 Osasuna Valencia 21:30 Sevilla Mallorca 19:00 Real Sociedad Getafe 19:00 Granada Espanyol 21:00 Real Betis

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 20 14 4 2 41 17 +24 46 2 Sevilla 19 12 5 2 30 13 +17 41 3 Real Betis 19 10 3 6 32 23 +9 33 4 Atlético de Madrid 19 9 5 5 31 22 +9 32 5 Barcelona 19 8 7 4 30 22 +8 31 6 Rayo Vallecano 19 9 3 7 26 20 +6 30 7 Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 21 21 +0 30 8 Villarreal 19 7 7 5 31 20 +11 28 9 Valencia 19 7 7 5 31 28 +3 28 10 Athletic Bilbao 20 6 9 5 20 17 +3 27 11 Espanyol 19 7 5 7 22 22 +0 26 12 Celta Vigo 19 6 5 8 22 22 +0 23 13 Granada 19 5 8 6 23 26 -3 23 14 Osasuna 19 5 7 7 18 25 -7 22 15 Mallorca 19 4 8 7 17 28 -11 20 16 Getafe 19 4 6 9 13 20 -7 18 17 Elche 19 3 7 9 18 27 -9 16 18 Alaves 19 4 4 11 16 30 -14 16 19 Cadiz 19 2 8 9 15 32 -17 14 20 Levante 19 0 8 11 19 41 -22 8

