Real Madrid vs Valencia Preview
Gamingtips Staff
January 7, 2022
Featured Articles
2022-01-07
Real Madrid vs Valencia
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu
Date: 8th January 2022
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Real Madrid will host Valencia this Saturday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
The hosts’ eleven game unbeaten run in the league was ended last time out by Getafe who beat Madrid 1-0 however Los Blancos were back to winning ways in midweek as they recorded a 3-1 win over Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.
They now turn their attention to the league where they will look to get back to winning ways. The record holders are currently sitting on top of the table, just five points ahead of Sevilla who have played a game less.
Another poor result could see their lead at the top whipped out completely after holding a commanding position just last month.
As a result, Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for his side to avoid a defeat so that they can maintain their stay at the top.
Meanwhile, the hosts have conceded an average of 0.85 goals per game since the beginning of the season in the league and have kept four consecutive clean sheets at home in their last four games.
Valencia meanwhile will look to get back to winning ways after losing their first match after the winter break.
The visitors’ were beaten 2-1 by Espanyol on December 31st. That result ended their seven-match unbeaten run and moved them to ninth in the table.
However, they put that disappointment behind them in midweek when they beat Cartagena 2-1 in the Copa del Rey.
Their focus for this season remains to finish in a European spot, and so ‘Los Murciélagos’ will come into this fixture desperate to pick up maximum points.
They have 28 points so far, and that point tally is eight points more than they had last season after 19 matches, showing that they have made some progress this season under José Bordalás’.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|January 8, 2022
|Levante
|14:00
|Mallorca
|Real Sociedad
|16:15
|Celta Vigo
|Granada
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
|January 9, 2022
|Rayo Vallecano
|14:00
|Real Betis
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Getafe
|Alaves
|18:30
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|18:30
|Cadiz
|Villarreal
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|January 10, 2022
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Elche
|January 16, 2022
|Elche
|14:00
|Villarreal
|January 18, 2022
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Alaves
|Cadiz
|21:30
|Espanyol
|January 19, 2022
|Barcelona
|01:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Celta Vigo
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 20, 2022
|Mallorca
|19:00
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|19:00
|Granada
|January 21, 2022
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Real Betis
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|20
|14
|4
|2
|41
|17
|+24
|46
|2
|Sevilla
|19
|12
|5
|2
|30
|13
|+17
|41
|3
|Real Betis
|19
|10
|3
|6
|32
|23
|+9
|33
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|19
|9
|5
|5
|31
|22
|+9
|32
|5
|Barcelona
|19
|8
|7
|4
|30
|22
|+8
|31
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|19
|9
|3
|7
|26
|20
|+6
|30
|7
|Real Sociedad
|19
|8
|6
|5
|21
|21
|+0
|30
|8
|Villarreal
|19
|7
|7
|5
|31
|20
|+11
|28
|9
|Valencia
|19
|7
|7
|5
|31
|28
|+3
|28
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|20
|6
|9
|5
|20
|17
|+3
|27
|11
|Espanyol
|19
|7
|5
|7
|22
|22
|+0
|26
|12
|Celta Vigo
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|22
|+0
|23
|13
|Granada
|19
|5
|8
|6
|23
|26
|-3
|23
|14
|Osasuna
|19
|5
|7
|7
|18
|25
|-7
|22
|15
|Mallorca
|19
|4
|8
|7
|17
|28
|-11
|20
|16
|Getafe
|19
|4
|6
|9
|13
|20
|-7
|18
|17
|Elche
|19
|3
|7
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|16
|18
|Alaves
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|30
|-14
|16
|19
|Cadiz
|19
|2
|8
|9
|15
|32
|-17
|14
|20
|Levante
|19
|0
|8
|11
|19
|41
|-22
|8
Spanish Primera Results
|January 3, 2022
|Cadiz
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|1 - 3
|Athletic Bilbao
|Villarreal
|5 - 0
|Levante
|January 2, 2022
|Mallorca
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Alaves
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Elche
|0 - 0
|Granada
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 2
|Espanyol
|December 22, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Real Madrid
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|December 21, 2021
|Sevilla
|1 - 1
|Barcelona
|Villarreal
|5 - 2
|Alaves
|December 20, 2021
|Levante
|3 - 4
|Valencia
|December 19, 2021
|Real Madrid
|0 - 0
|Cadiz
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|3 - 2
|Real Betis
|Granada
|4 - 1
|Mallorca
