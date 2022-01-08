Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Competition – La Liga Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 9th January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an embarrassing Copa del Rey outing in midweek, Villarreal will turn their attention to the league where they host Atletico Madrid this Sunday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts were sent packing from the Copa del Rey as they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Gijon on Thursday.

In the league, the Yellow Submarines are in fiery form as they have won their last four league games. Their last La Liga outing was a 5-0 win over Levante.

Unai Emery’s side have won five of their last eight league matches and are averaging 1.63 goals per game this season.

Overall, they remain in contention for a place in Europe next season as they currently sit in eighth, four points off Atletico Madrid who are currently occupying fourth position. A win in this game will give them an enormous boost and increase their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing end to 2021, Atletico Madrid have begun the new year with back-to-back wins against Rayo Majadahonda and Rayo Vallecano.

Their last outing was against the former who they beat 5-0 on Thursday in the Copa del Rey to progress to the next round. Also, their win against Vallecano ended a run of four league losses and gave Rojiblancos a first clean sheet in eight games.

They will now look to build on those wins as they attempt to cut the gap between them and Real Madrid, who are 14 points ahead.

Also, with just four points separating them and Valencia in ninth, Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to avoid another drop of points that could harm their chances of a top-four finish.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Espanyol 21:00 Elche Elche 14:00 Villarreal Real Betis 20:00 Alaves Cadiz 21:30 Espanyol Barcelona 01:00 Rayo Vallecano Celta Vigo 19:00 Osasuna Valencia 21:30 Sevilla Mallorca 19:00 Real Sociedad Getafe 19:00 Granada Espanyol 21:00 Real Betis Levante 14:00 Cadiz Villarreal 16:15 Mallorca Sevilla 18:30 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Valencia Granada 14:00 Osasuna Real Madrid 16:15 Elche Real Sociedad 18:30 Getafe Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Alaves 21:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 21 15 4 2 45 18 +27 49 2 Sevilla 20 13 5 2 31 13 +18 44 3 Real Betis 20 10 4 6 33 24 +9 34 4 Atlético de Madrid 20 9 6 5 33 24 +9 33 5 Real Sociedad 20 9 6 5 22 21 +1 33 6 Barcelona 20 8 8 4 31 23 +8 32 7 Rayo Vallecano 20 9 4 7 27 21 +6 31 8 Villarreal 20 7 8 5 33 22 +11 29 9 Athletic Bilbao 21 6 10 5 20 17 +3 28 10 Valencia 20 7 7 6 32 32 +0 28 11 Espanyol 19 7 5 7 22 22 +0 26 12 Osasuna 20 6 7 7 20 25 -5 25 13 Granada 20 5 9 6 24 27 -3 24 14 Celta Vigo 20 6 5 9 22 23 -1 23 15 Mallorca 20 4 8 8 17 30 -13 20 16 Getafe 20 4 6 10 13 21 -8 18 17 Alaves 20 4 5 11 16 30 -14 17 18 Elche 19 3 7 9 18 27 -9 16 19 Cadiz 20 2 8 10 15 34 -19 14 20 Levante 20 1 8 11 21 41 -20 11

