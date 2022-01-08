Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview
January 8, 2022
Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
Competition – La Liga
Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica
Date: 9th January 2022
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After an embarrassing Copa del Rey outing in midweek, Villarreal will turn their attention to the league where they host Atletico Madrid this Sunday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.
The hosts were sent packing from the Copa del Rey as they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Gijon on Thursday.
In the league, the Yellow Submarines are in fiery form as they have won their last four league games. Their last La Liga outing was a 5-0 win over Levante.
Unai Emery’s side have won five of their last eight league matches and are averaging 1.63 goals per game this season.
Overall, they remain in contention for a place in Europe next season as they currently sit in eighth, four points off Atletico Madrid who are currently occupying fourth position. A win in this game will give them an enormous boost and increase their chances of a top-four finish.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing end to 2021, Atletico Madrid have begun the new year with back-to-back wins against Rayo Majadahonda and Rayo Vallecano.
Their last outing was against the former who they beat 5-0 on Thursday in the Copa del Rey to progress to the next round. Also, their win against Vallecano ended a run of four league losses and gave Rojiblancos a first clean sheet in eight games.
They will now look to build on those wins as they attempt to cut the gap between them and Real Madrid, who are 14 points ahead.
Also, with just four points separating them and Valencia in ninth, Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to avoid another drop of points that could harm their chances of a top-four finish.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|January 10, 2022
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Elche
|January 16, 2022
|Elche
|14:00
|Villarreal
|January 18, 2022
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Alaves
|Cadiz
|21:30
|Espanyol
|January 19, 2022
|Barcelona
|01:00
|Rayo Vallecano
|Celta Vigo
|19:00
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|21:30
|Sevilla
|January 20, 2022
|Mallorca
|19:00
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|19:00
|Granada
|January 21, 2022
|Espanyol
|21:00
|Real Betis
|January 22, 2022
|Levante
|14:00
|Cadiz
|Villarreal
|16:15
|Mallorca
|Sevilla
|18:30
|Celta Vigo
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Valencia
|January 23, 2022
|Granada
|14:00
|Osasuna
|Real Madrid
|16:15
|Elche
|Real Sociedad
|18:30
|Getafe
|Rayo Vallecano
|18:30
|Athletic Bilbao
|Alaves
|21:00
|Barcelona
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|21
|15
|4
|2
|45
|18
|+27
|49
|2
|Sevilla
|20
|13
|5
|2
|31
|13
|+18
|44
|3
|Real Betis
|20
|10
|4
|6
|33
|24
|+9
|34
|4
|Atlético de Madrid
|20
|9
|6
|5
|33
|24
|+9
|33
|5
|Real Sociedad
|20
|9
|6
|5
|22
|21
|+1
|33
|6
|Barcelona
|20
|8
|8
|4
|31
|23
|+8
|32
|7
|Rayo Vallecano
|20
|9
|4
|7
|27
|21
|+6
|31
|8
|Villarreal
|20
|7
|8
|5
|33
|22
|+11
|29
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|21
|6
|10
|5
|20
|17
|+3
|28
|10
|Valencia
|20
|7
|7
|6
|32
|32
|+0
|28
|11
|Espanyol
|19
|7
|5
|7
|22
|22
|+0
|26
|12
|Osasuna
|20
|6
|7
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|13
|Granada
|20
|5
|9
|6
|24
|27
|-3
|24
|14
|Celta Vigo
|20
|6
|5
|9
|22
|23
|-1
|23
|15
|Mallorca
|20
|4
|8
|8
|17
|30
|-13
|20
|16
|Getafe
|20
|4
|6
|10
|13
|21
|-8
|18
|17
|Alaves
|20
|4
|5
|11
|16
|30
|-14
|17
|18
|Elche
|19
|3
|7
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|16
|19
|Cadiz
|20
|2
|8
|10
|15
|34
|-19
|14
|20
|Levante
|20
|1
|8
|11
|21
|41
|-20
|11
Spanish Primera Results
|January 9, 2022
|Villarreal
|2 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
|Osasuna
|2 - 0
|Cadiz
|Alaves
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Getafe
|Rayo Vallecano
|1 - 1
|Real Betis
|January 8, 2022
|Real Madrid
|4 - 1
|Valencia
|Granada
|1 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Levante
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|January 3, 2022
|Cadiz
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Osasuna
|1 - 3
|Athletic Bilbao
|Villarreal
|5 - 0
|Levante
|January 2, 2022
|Mallorca
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Alaves
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Elche
|0 - 0
|Granada
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 0
|Rayo Vallecano
|Getafe
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|December 31, 2021
|Valencia
|1 - 2
|Espanyol
