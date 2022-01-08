AdAd

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – La Liga

Stadium – Estadio de la Cerámica

Date: 9th January 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an embarrassing Copa del Rey outing in midweek, Villarreal will turn their attention to the league where they host Atletico Madrid this Sunday in the 20th Round of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts were sent packing from the Copa del Rey as they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Gijon on Thursday.

In the league, the Yellow Submarines are in fiery form as they have won their last four league games. Their last La Liga outing was a 5-0 win over Levante.

Unai Emery’s side have won five of their last eight league matches and are averaging 1.63 goals per game this season.

Overall, they remain in contention for a place in Europe next season as they currently sit in eighth, four points off Atletico Madrid who are currently occupying fourth position. A win in this game will give them an enormous boost and increase their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing end to 2021, Atletico Madrid have begun the new year with back-to-back wins against Rayo Majadahonda and Rayo Vallecano.

Their last outing was against the former who they beat 5-0 on Thursday in the Copa del Rey to progress to the next round. Also, their win against Vallecano ended a run of four league losses and gave Rojiblancos a first clean sheet in eight games.

They will now look to build on those wins as they attempt to cut the gap between them and Real Madrid, who are 14 points ahead.

Also, with just four points separating them and Valencia in ninth, Diego Simeone’s side will be looking to avoid another drop of points that could harm their chances of a top-four finish.

