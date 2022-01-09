Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview

Steven Gerrard will take his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford on Monday to face Manchester United in the third round of this year’s FA Cup.

Manchester United come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton in the Premier League. That loss was their first under new boss Ralf Rangnick and ended a run of eight games without defeat for the Old Trafford club.

With news of a mutiny and unhappiness within the United camp, things are looking bleak for Rangnick. The former Schalke and RB Leipzig man is yet to stamp his authority and identity on this team and is running out of time to turn the largely negative fanbase towards him.

Although he is just here on an interim basis, he will be desperate to at least give the club something to cheer about in the meantime. A long run in the FA Cup would be a good thing he can do to buy the fans favour. With one loss in six games, he will fancy his side’s chances of beating an Aston Villa side who have been decimated by Covid.

The visitors come to Old Trafford on the back of two straight losses in the league against Chelsea and Brentford.

Like their hosts, they have a new manager at the helm in the form of Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool captain is no stranger to Manchester United and Old Trafford. He had some happy and painful memories on this ground but will be desperate to make this FA Cup trip to the famous ground one of his happier memories.

Like his opposite number, Gerrard is yet to stamp his identity on this Villa side. The best he has seen in the eight games is flashes of the kind of football he is expecting his boys to be playing, the kind that has resulted in four wins so far for Gerrard.

The signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona has added some firepower to the Villans who will fancy their chances of getting a result in this game.