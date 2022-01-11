Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 12th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Tottenham will square up with Chelsea this Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The hosts were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg thanks to an early strike from Kai Havertz and a comical own goal from Ben Davies.

That loss dented Antonio Conte’s chance of winning a piece of silverware with Spurs this season. Although the former Juventus boss has claimed his side are still in the game, they have it all to do now and will need a miracle to qualify for the next round.

They will welcome their rivals to North London with the hope of doing what only one side has done in the history of the competition – only Aston Villa in 1993/94 have reached the final after losing the first-leg by more than a single goal.

The hosts have failed to score across their last two competitive home head-to-head clashes (L2). However, they have netted 2+ goals in four straight competitive home matches overall and will fancy their chances of producing an almighty turnaround in this tie.

Meanwhile, Chelsea come into this tie on the back of a 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the FA Cup over the weekend.

The Blues seem to have turned around poor form that saw them drop a lot of points late last year. They come into this tie with two wins and one draw from their opening three games of the year.

They are unbeaten in ten games (W5, D5) and should be more than confident of seeing this double-legged tie through. Thomas Tuchel’s side boasts a formidable record of progressing from each of their last 13 two-legged ties when leading after the first leg.

Against Tottenham, their record is even more impressive as they are unbeaten against their North London rivals in each of their previous four competitive meetings (W3, D1), keeping clean sheets in all 4 games.

With a robust two-goal lead to protect, the European Champions will fancy their chances of keeping a clean sheet in this match.