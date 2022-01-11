Liverpool vs Arsenal Preview

Liverpool vs Arsenal Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Anfield Date: 13th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After overcoming their Covid-19 issues, Liverpool will welcome Arsenal to Anfield this Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup tie.

The Reds could not play the first leg of this tie due to an outbreak of coronavirus in their squad which led to their training camp being shut down. But with most of the first team back in training and their manager also available, they will now welcome the Gunners to Anfield looking to put in a strong first leg showing.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into this tie on the back of a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The hosts came from a goal down to win the game thanks to a brace from Fabinho and single goals from Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino.

That win was Liverpool’s first win over 90 minutes in their last five games and ended a three-game winless run at home.

They qualified for this stage of the tournament by beating Leicester City on penalties and will be eager to book their place in the next round for the second time since Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager.

Meanwhile, Arsenal come into this tie on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forrest in the FA Cup.

That result extended The Gunners’ losing run to two games, following a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in their last league outing.

They will now look to make amends and show their disappointed fans that they mean business by getting a win at Anfield.

Although they have had bad memories in this ground in the league recently, their last League Cup visit to Anfield ended in a win for them. They will now hope that they can enjoy another remarkable night under the Anfield lights when they visit on Thursday.