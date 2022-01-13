Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 14th January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will travel to the Amex Stadium this Friday to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the 22nd Round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Championship side West Brom in the FA Cup. West Brom went ahead in the 47th minute of the game through Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson but a late equaliser from Jakub Moder sent the game to extra time before Neal Maupay sealed the win.

That result extended Brighton’s unbeaten run in all competitions to four games. It was also the third time they scored two or more goals in their last four games.

Graham Potter’s side beat Everton 2-3 away from home in their last Premier League outing to take their season’s tally to 27 points. With that points tally, the hosts come into this round of games sitting in 9th, four points behind Manchester United in seventh.

With the possibility of finishing the season in the top seven, the Seagulls will be desperate to win this game and keep their chances of European football alive.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace like their hosts come into this tie fresh from a 2-1 win over Millwall in the FA Cup. A mistake at the back from stand-in goalkeeper Jack Butland allowed Millwall to score but two goals within 13 minutes of the restart from Michael Olise and French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace the win.

They will now look to build on that when they travel to Brighton.

Patrick Vieira’s side currently sit 12th on the table, four points behind their opponents. They have taken 23 points from their league games so far.

However, most of their league points have been won at home with only six points won away from home so far. (W1, D3, L5).

They will be desperate to correct that record in what is their first away game of the year and at least get a point from this game as they bid to finish within the top half. However, losing three of their key players in Wilfried Zaha, Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyaté due to the ongoing AFCON tournament will be an enormous loss for Vieira’s side.

