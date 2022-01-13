Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 15th January 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Chelsea will travel to Manchester this Saturday to face Premier League defending champions Manchester City in a top of the table clash.

Pep Guardiola’s side were not in action during the week as they crashed out of the League Cup two rounds ago so they come into this tie well-rested and ready to continue their impressive run of form.

However, they were in FA Cup action last week, beating Swindon Town 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.

The Cityzens have been in imperious form recently and come into this tie on an eight-game-winning run in all competitions and with a 3.57 goals scored per game average in their last seven games.

In the Premier League, their 2-1 win over Arsenal on New Year’ Day extended their winning run to eleven games and gave them a ten points lead at the top. They can go 3 points clear if they win this game; something they will be desperate to achieve.

Chelsea meanwhile booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. That win was their third consecutive win and ensured that the Blues are playing their third Cup final under Thomas Tuchel in less than a year since the German arrived in London.

Although they have enjoyed success in cup competitions, the London side have failed to repeat the same dominance in the Premier League. They currently occupy second, ten points behind City despite leading the pack after the last international break.

To their credit, they have held on bravely after a poor run of form in late November and early December and come into this match unbeaten in their last eleven games. If their recent record against Manchester City is anything to go by, the Blues will be confident of taking maximum points from this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 21 17 2 2 53 13 +40 53 2 Chelsea 21 12 7 2 45 16 +29 43 3 Liverpool 20 12 6 2 52 18 +34 42 4 West Ham United 21 11 4 6 39 27 +12 37 5 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 +8 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 3 5 23 20 +3 33 7 Manchester United 19 9 4 6 30 27 +3 31 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 8 4 7 14 14 +0 28 9 Brighton & Hov… 19 6 9 4 20 20 +0 27 10 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 11 Southampton 20 5 9 6 24 30 -6 24 12 Crystal Palace 20 5 8 7 29 30 -1 23 13 Brentford 20 6 5 9 24 30 -6 23 14 Aston Villa 19 7 1 11 25 30 -5 22 15 Everton 18 5 4 9 23 32 -9 19 16 Leeds United 19 4 7 8 21 37 -16 19 17 Watford 18 4 1 13 22 36 -14 13 18 Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 -11 11 19 Newcastle United 19 1 8 10 19 42 -23 11 20 Norwich City 20 2 4 14 8 44 -36 10

