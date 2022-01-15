Liverpool vs Brentford Preview

Liverpool vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 16th January 2022 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Liverpool will welcome Brentford to Anfield this Sunday for the 22nd round of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Reds come into this tie on the back of a disappointing Carabao Cup game against Arsenal in midweek. Despite dominating the game from start to finish and playing with a man advantage for over 70 minutes following an early red card to Granit Xhaka for a reckless foul on Diogo Jota, Liverpool could only draw the game. That result leaves their chances of progressing to the Carabao Cup final hanging in the balance ahead of the return leg at the Emirates.

That game also offered Jürgen Klopp who is missing his key attacking players Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (both away with their national teams at the ongoing AFCON) a sense of what his team will be without the duo.

Nevertheless, the German will fancy his side’s chances of picking up maximum points against Brentford and end their three game winless run in the league.

With Manchester City not looking like they will drop points, the Merseyside outfit cannot afford to drop points and will have to be on their best to win against this side, especially judging by the trouble the Bees gave them the last time both teams met.

Thomas Frank’s side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Klopp’s men in the reverse fixture, with Ivan Tooney in particular troubling the hosts.

That game at the Brentford Community Stadium showed the rest of the league what this Brentford side is about and proved that on their day they can hurt any side.

However, the visitors come into this tie on the back of a disappointing loss to Southampton in midweek. Frank’s men were beaten 4-1 by Ralph Hassenhuttle’s side last Tuesday thanks to goals from Jann Bednarek, Alvaro Fernandez (own goal) Armado Broja and Che Adams, with Vitaly Janelt scoring what was a consolation goal for Brentford.

That loss was the Bee’s ninth loss of the season and pushed them down to 13th place with 23 points. Although they are in no danger of relegation at the moment as they are currently 12 points clear of the relegation zone, they will still be aware that things can change easily in the PL and they will want to win this game to push themselves up the table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Burnley 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 01:00 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 01:00 Burnley Manchester United 01:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 01:00 Crystal Palace Burnley 01:00 Everton Liverpool 01:00 Leeds United Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Watford Arsenal 01:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United 01:00 Aston Villa Everton 01:00 Newcastle United Leicester City 01:00 Norwich City Southampton 01:00 Newcastle United Everton 01:00 Leicester City Burnley 01:00 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Arsenal Burnley 20:30 Watford Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Chelsea Leicester City 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 21:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 22 18 2 2 54 13 +41 56 2 Liverpool 21 13 6 2 55 18 +37 45 3 Chelsea 22 12 7 3 45 17 +28 43 4 West Ham United 22 11 4 7 41 30 +11 37 5 Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 +8 35 6 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 3 5 23 20 +3 33 7 Manchester United 20 9 5 6 32 29 +3 32 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 9 4 7 17 15 +2 31 9 Brighton & Hov… 20 6 10 4 21 21 +0 28 10 Leicester City 18 7 4 7 31 33 -2 25 11 Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 30 31 -1 24 12 Southampton 21 5 9 7 25 33 -8 24 13 Aston Villa 20 7 2 11 27 32 -5 23 14 Brentford 21 6 5 10 24 33 -9 23 15 Leeds United 20 5 7 8 24 39 -15 22 16 Everton 19 5 4 10 24 34 -10 19 17 Watford 19 4 2 13 23 37 -14 14 18 Norwich City 21 3 4 14 10 45 -35 13 19 Newcastle United 20 1 9 10 20 43 -23 12 20 Burnley 17 1 8 8 16 27 -11 11

Latest Premier League Results