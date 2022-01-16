Fiorentina vs Genoa Preview

Fiorentina vs Genoa Competition – Serie A Stadium – Artemio Franchi Date: 17th January 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Fiorentina will welcome Genoa to the Stadio Artemio Franchi this Monday evening for their 22nd round game of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The hosts who are unbeaten in their last seven home games (W6, D1) come into this tie without a win in their last three Serie A games (D2, L1).

However, they were back to winning ways during the week in the Coppa Italia beating title-chasing Napoli 5-2 on Thursday to book their place in the next round of the cup competition. Goals from Lorenzo Venuti, Krzysztof Piatek and Youssef Maleh in extra time gave the ‘Purples’ the win after the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have not won a league game since winning three consecutive league games late last year. They were beaten 4-0 by Torino in their last league outing – a game that saw them fail to score in a football game for the first time since a 1-0 loss to Juventus in November last year.

The hosts come into this round of games sitting in seventh place, three points behind sixth-placed Lazio. They remain in the hunt for a top-six finish and will be desperate to pick up maximum points on this occasion to boost their chances of achieving their season’s aim.

Meanwhile, Genoa who are winless in their last 13 Serie A games (D9, L4) come into this tie fresh from a disappointing 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia.

The visitors nearly produced a historical shock result in their last outing as they held Milan to a 1-1 draw in normal time in the Coppa Italia. Andriy Shevchenko’s side took the lead early in the first half through Leo Ostergard. But Stefano Pioli’s side equalised late in the game through Olivier Giroud, before Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers sealed the win for the hosts in extra time.

Genoa will now look to build on that Milan performance when they travel to Florence this Monday however having won just one of their opening 21 games this season, they come into this tie as outsiders.

Only a big performance will give them a win in this game while a draw would also be a fair result as they are sitting in 19th place, five points behind Venezia in 17th.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Udinese 18:30 Salernitana Bologna 12:30 Inter Milan Atalanta 16:30 Torino Salernitana 18:30 Venezia Fiorentina 20:45 Udinese Verona 20:45 Bologna Genoa 15:00 Udinese Inter Milan 18:00 Venezia Lazio 20:45 Atalanta Cagliari 12:30 Fiorentina SSC Napoli 15:00 Salernitana Spezia 15:00 Sampdoria Torino 15:00 Sassuolo Empoli 18:00 Roma AC Milan 20:45 Juventus

Serie A Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Inter Milan 21 15 5 1 51 16 +35 50 2 AC Milan 22 15 3 4 47 25 +22 48 3 SSC Napoli 22 14 4 4 39 15 +24 46 4 Atalanta 21 12 6 3 44 26 +18 42 5 Juventus 22 12 5 5 34 21 +13 41 6 Fiorentina 21 11 2 8 40 29 +11 35 7 Roma 22 11 2 9 36 28 +8 35 8 Lazio 22 10 5 7 46 39 +7 35 9 Torino 21 9 4 8 29 20 +9 31 10 Verona 22 8 6 8 41 37 +4 30 11 Empoli 22 8 5 9 35 43 -8 29 12 Sassuolo 22 7 7 8 38 37 +1 28 13 Bologna 21 8 3 10 28 35 -7 27 14 Spezia 22 6 4 12 23 42 -19 22 15 Udinese 20 4 8 8 28 36 -8 20 16 Sampdoria 22 5 5 12 29 40 -11 20 17 Venezia 21 4 6 11 19 38 -19 18 18 Cagliari 22 3 7 12 21 43 -22 16 19 Genoa 22 1 9 12 20 45 -25 12 20 Salernitana 20 3 2 15 13 46 -33 11

Serie A Results