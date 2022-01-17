Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Amex Stadium Date: 18th January 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Brighton will welcome Chelsea to the American Express Stadium this Tuesday for their 24th round game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. In an exciting match that Brighton dominated, Crystal Palace took the lead through Conor Gallagher in the 69th minute in what was Palace’s first and only attempt on target after Graham Potter’s side wasted a lot of chances. An own goal by Eagles defender Joachim Andersen in the 87th minute spared Brighton’s blushes and ensured that the spoils were shared in the game. That result extended the ‘Seagulls’ unbeaten run in all competitions to five games and ensured that they spent the weekend in the top half of the table. They are currently sitting in ninth, five points behind the top six. An excellent result against Chelsea on Tuesday could see them move into eighth. But their PL record against their visitors isn’t so encouraging as they are winless in nine league games against the Blues (D3, L4). Meanwhile, Chelsea come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss over Manchester City. The Blues matched their opponents for much of the game but were eventually undone by a world-class goal by Kevin De Bruyne from outside the box. That result ended their eleven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and also ended a three game-winning run for the Blues. Also, Liverpool’s win against Brighton on Sunday means that Thomas Tuchel’s side come into this round of fixtures sitting in third place, six points ahead of West Ham in fourth. Their title quest looks dead and buried as they are now 13 points behind City, having won just one of their last five PL games (D3, L1). Another poor result here could leave them scrambling for a place in the top four by the end of the month; an occurrence the visitors will be desperate to avoid after being at the top for much of the season. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
